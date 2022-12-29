NBA demands N5 billion compensation over Bolanle’s death

Following the cruel murder of one of its members, Mrs Bolanle Raheem, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos branch has said it would seek at least ₦5 billion compensation for the family of the slain lawyer from the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force.

The association would also monitor the trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, who is currently in custody.

This was contained in a statement signed Thursday by human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN.

“In this regard, the NBA will partner with the Ministry of Justice during the trial,” the statement partly read.

Mr Adegboruwa has, in turn, obtained relevant briefing from the Hon Attorney-General of Lagos State and has secured the assurances of an accelerated prosecution once the case file is received from the police.

Mr Adegboruwa urged the government and the relevant authorities to go beyond issuing “mere press statements of lamentations on the gruesome murder of Mrs Raheem and to accelerate the prosecution of the killer and payment of compensation to the family of the deceased and all other victims of police brutality.

ALSO READ: Bolanle Raheem: Mother in agony as Lagos CP visits

The shooting of Bolanle Raheem, a lawyer, occurred on Sunday, 25TH December 2022, in the Ajah area of the State.

The incident occured when the family went shopping after church service, where an officer of Ajiwe police station in the division, shot her.

The incident sparked widespread criticism, and the Lagos police command detained an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and two other officers.





Usman Baba, the inspector-general of police, has also ordered a speedy investigation and prosecution of the officer involved in the incident.

The face of the officer who shot Bolanle Raheem was revealed by the Lagos Police Command on Wednesday, December 28.

The Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, revealed the killers’ identity on his verified Twitter page.

Hundeyin said the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

“The investigation report was forwarded to the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for further necessary action,” he tweeted.