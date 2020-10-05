NBA constitutes task force to rescue abducted lawyer in Rivers

Following the abduction of Paulette Ajayi, a lawyer in Port Harcourt on Sunday, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has set up a seven-man task force to ensure she’s rescued unhurt.

NBA’s Publicity Secretary, Dr Rapulu Nduka, said Ajayi was abducted in front of her home in Rumukrushi, Port Harcourt, by “at least four men dressed in combat fatigues and dark T-shirts.”

Nduka, in a statement on Monday, titled, ‘NBA sets up task force for the release of Paulette Bisola Ajayi,’ said the family of the abducted lawyer confirmed the incident to the NBA President, Mr Olumide Akpata.

He said: “Consequently, the NBA President has immediately set up a task force that will take every step in ensuring the release of our abducted colleague.

“The members of the task force are NBA First Vice-President, John Aikpokpo-Martins; NBA Welfare Secretary, Kunle Edun; Port Harcourt NBA Chairman, Nyekwere; Victor Frank-Briggs; Irene Pepple; Anthonia Osademe; and Ngozi Ajayi.

“The NBA is in contact with the Rivers State Governor, Attorney-General of Rivers, and Rivers State Police Headquarters, on this issue.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TRENDING: Eight Injured, 20 Vehicles Destroyed As PDP, APC Supporters Clash Again In Ondo

No fewer than eight persons were seriously injured during a clash between the supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ipele, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday.

AT LAST: Reps Back Down On Controversial Water Resources Bill

The House of Representatives on resumption of plenary session on Tuesday backed down further legislative action on the passage of the controversial Water Resources Bill and unanimously resolved that the Bill should be regazetted for fresh consideration in line with the House Rules.

ICYMI: Biafra: I’m Not Afraid To Go Back Home ― Onyeka Onwenu

Nigeria’s music legend, Onyeka Onwenu, has said that she would not be afraid to go back to the South East, if the planned Republic of Biafra, being canvassed by some people in the region, is realised.

ICYMI: Why Labour Suspended Strike, Nationwide Protests

The commitment by the Federal Government to increasing the local refining capacity, rehabilitate the four nation’s refineries, and promised delivery of licensed modular and regular ones are at the top of major considerations why the organised labour agreed to suspend the industrial strike and protests scheduled to commence on Monday nationwide.