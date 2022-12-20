NBA condemns recent attacks on court, lawyers in Imo

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the recent attacks and the setting ablaze of the High Court of Imo State building in Orlu, Imo State by some yet-to-be-identified arsonists.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Mr Akorede Habeeb Lawal on Tuesday said, all the Court’s files, exhibits, and records books were completely razed in the process and added that a virile justice system that upholds the rule of law cannot be built if the structures upon which justice stands are destroyed.

The statement said, the association is concerned that the suspected arson on the court was premeditated, as eyewitnesses (including a court official who lives close to the court in Orlu) confirmed that the perpetrators started by shooting sporadically to scare away everyone before wreaking havoc on the Court.

The NBA said it was disturbed that barely 48 hours after the incident at the High Court of Imo State, Orlu, there was another fire incident at the Bailiffs’ Section of the Magistrates Court in Owerri, Imo State and all the files and exhibits in that part of the Magistrates Court were totally destroyed.

“While investigations are ongoing to determine the actual cause of the fire incident in the Owerri Magistrate Court, the NBA notes with deep concern that attacks on judicial institutions are gradually becoming a disturbing trend in Imo State.

Not too long ago, the Customary Court in Orlu was razed by suspected hoodlums, and the National Industrial Court in Owerri has remained shut following an attack and abduction of three court staff in the course of their lawful duties.”

According to the association, there is no gainsaying the fact that the attacks on the Courts will and have affected the confidence of the residents in the Government, particularly its judicial arm; “for if the Courts which are ‘Houses of Justice’ are not safe, no citizen will consider his or her life and properties to be safe.

“Equally, these attacks will cause unimaginable and inordinate delay in the administration of justice and impact negatively on the livelihoods of our members in Imo State, many of whom are litigators”, it stated and added that the NBA leadership is in touch with the local Branches in Imo State in order to ensure that the culprits are found and made to face the full weight of the law.

The NBA also called on the Government of Imo State to deliberately and urgently beef up security in and around all the Courts premises in the State so as to provide security for judicial officers to enable them to perform their constitutional duties in a safe atmosphere.

The NBA spokesman urged the Citizens to be vigilant and observant to ensure that no one, for selfish interests, makes a mess of what is important to the people.

The NBA, he said, shall firmly resist the attempt to return the legal profession to the dark days when lawyers conducted their professional affairs in fear and that Citizens need to be aware that lawyers are not their enemies or opponents, saying that, Lawyers only aid the administration of justice, and the law courts still remain the lawful and civil forum of resolving disputes.

Worried by this state of affairs, the NBA leadership is seeking an audience with the Inspector General of Police at a meeting where the targeted attacks on lawyers, judges, and courts will top the agenda, as the association hopes that a frank conversation and honest collaboration with the Nigerian Police will stem the terrible tide.

In the meantime, the NBA urged members to remain security conscious and continue to carry on their professional activities with diligence and adherence to the rules of professional conduct for legal practitioners.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





NBA condemns recent attacks on courts, lawyers in Imo