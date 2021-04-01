NBA condemns, investigates assault on security guard by CCT chairman

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Thursday said it condemns and will investigate the alleged assault of a 22-year security guard by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar in Abuja.

A statement by the publicity secretary of the association, Dr Rapulu Nduka late Thursday said that the CCT chairman, as a member of the legal profession is expected, by the extant rules that regulate the conduct of legal practitioners in Nigeria, to maintain a high standard of professional conduct, and not to engage in any conduct which is unbecoming of a member of the legal profession.

According to the statement, “The attention of the NBA has been drawn to the video making the rounds where the chairman of the CCT, Danladi Yakubu Umar Esq., was seen, together with his security detail, allegedly assaulting a citizen at Banex Plaza, in Wuse Abuja.

“We understand that this citizen turned out to be a 22-year-old employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Limited, posted as a security guard to the plaza and who is now reportedly hospitalised.

“The NBA has also read the statement credited to the Head, Press and Public Relations of the CCT in response to the actions of Umar.”

The NBA spokesman stated that the association frowns on any display of naked power by a public officer especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct.

“The situation is all the more critical when it involves the head of an agency of government set up to ensure compliance, by public officers, with the code of conduct.

“Prima facie evidence available at the moment raise questions regarding whether such standards have been met,” he said and added that the association shall, through its relevant committee, investigate the circumstances leading to the altercation.

With the outcome of the investigation, the NBA said it will ensure that appropriate action is taken to address this occurrence.

