NBA charges members on free legal services to indigent Nigerians

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) on Saturday said the only way lawyers can aid the cause of human rights is by rendering free legal services to indigent Nigerians.

The NBA boss who stated this in a statement to mark this year’s International Human Rights Day, enjoined members of the association to get committed to the free legal service (pro Bono) programme under the NBA-Human Rights Institute(NBA-HRI).

He said, “I have always maintained that remuneration must never be the primary motivation for the services we offer as lawyers. We must, as part of our practice make provision for free legal services to indigent citizens.”

In recognition of this year’s theme – “Dignity, Freedom and Justice for All – and the call by the United Nations Human Rights Office to #Standup4HumanRights, the NBA President restated the commitment of the NBA to continue to champion and uphold citizens’ fundamental human rights.

As an association which has, as one of its aims and objectives, promotion and protection of the principles of the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights, human rights, and people’s rights, he said, any violation of human rights in one corner of the country or of the globe is thus a concern for every human wherever they might be.

“The commitment of the Nigerian Bar Association which I am privileged to serve as its President, is to continue to champion and uphold our fundamental human rights as enshrined in the three landmark documents we subscribe to as a Nation: Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights”, he said.

According to him, the concept of “justice for all” is unattainable without an independent judiciary and added that individual rights and freedoms will remain a mirage without a truly independent and competent judiciary.

He assured that, the NBA will be committed to maintain and defend the integrity and independence of the Bar and the Judiciary in Nigeria, noting that, for human rights to thrive, there must be in place a judiciary that commands the respect and confidence of the people and members of the society must have confidence in the capacity and integrity of the court to dispense justice.





“We must therefore at all times, as members of the legal profession, conduct ourselves within the bounds of our rules of professional conduct and ethics as that is the only way we can earn the confidence, and command the respect of the public”.