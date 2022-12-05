NBA canvasses transparent electioneering process

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan on Monday advocated for a transparent electioneering process as part of efforts geared towards moving the nation forward and make the bid to elect quality leaders a success.

NBA made the call through its first female chairperson, Mrs Folasade Aladeniyi, urging government at all levels and stakeholders to be transparent in the electioneering process if indeed, the nation desires positive change as the 2023 elections draw near.

Aladeniyi made the call in Ibadan while announcing the lineup of activities for the association’s 2022 Law Week starting on Wednesday.

Aladeniyi urged the government at all levels not to manipulate or control the electoral umpire and allow INEC to perform its duties independently.

“The government should give INEC the basic amenities, and fund them for the election to avoid any undue interference of any form,” she said.

She advised the government and all stakeholders to be guided by the rule of law and electoral act and allow the electorate to decide their leaders.

Aladeniyi said the NBA Ibadan had been at the forefront of expanding different areas of the law.





This she said was part of the reasons why the association’s 2022 Law Week Theme is tagged ‘Expanding The Frontiers’.

She adds that the NBA promotes the rule of law and makes the government to see what and how they can go about establishing rules and regulations that will help the society and enhance the economy.

“We want to inform our members of all other areas of law that they can go into rather than the traditional one. Through our team, we will look at the solid mineral laws, interlectual property, entertainment and other areas of law that can be of interest to our members, especially the young lawyers,” she said.

Also, the Alternate Chairman, NBA Ibadan 2022 Law Week Planning Committee, Mrs Olanike Orolugbagbe, said the law week was loaded with so many interesting and impactful activities.

“On the first day, Chief Akinlolu Olujinmi CON, (SAN) will be the Chairman, it features the Owolabi Memorial Lecture as the opening ceremony where we will also have Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

“We have Meet & Greet/NBA Ibadan Food Fair which features opportunities for mentoring, cocktail with patrons, members of the inner bar, senior lawyers and young lawyers and a taste of several special cuisines among other highly entertaining/enlightening contents.

“We also have live performance of creative genres such as music, poetry, spoken words etc from our young lawyers already divided into teams. It also features Essay presentation by each team with a month watering cash prize of N1m.

“Among other activities will be our annual football competition and dinner to crown it all.

“Expanding the frontiers is about widening the scope of the practice of law without being limited to other areas that are common to the practice of law,” she said.