NBA boss, Akpata, absent at Body of Benchers’ meeting

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, was, on Tuesday, conspicuously absent at the meeting of the Body of Benchers (BOB) held in Abuja.

The meeting, held at the Body of Benchers Complex in Jabi, Abuja was well attended by key stakeholders in the legal profession, including the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, past Chief Justices of Nigeria – Justices Mahmud Mohammed, Walter Onnoghen and Mary Peter- Odili, who doubles as the Vice-Chairman of the Body of Benchers.

Past Presidents of the NBA, including Paul Usoro (SAN), O. C. J. Okocha, Joseph B. Daudu, Okey Wali, Abubakar Mahmud, all SAN, amongst several other leaders of the legal profession, some of whom, participated virtually.

Akpata, who, by virtue of his office, is a member of the BOB, failed to attend Tuesday’s meeting, the first since he requested the BOB Chairman, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) to step down over a petition against a lawyer in Olanipekun’s firm.

As at the time of filing this report, no reason was given by Akpata for his absence, even as several calls to his number were not answered.

The meeting by the BOB was held in furtherance of its traditional preparations for the Call to Bar ceremonies scheduled for Wednesday, among other important issues bordering on the security of the nation, particularly as it affects the legal profession.

It was learnt that the BOB meeting did not discuss Akpata’s attack on Olanipekun and his social media tirade.

