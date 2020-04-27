NB Plc supports COVID-19 fight with N600m

NIGERIAN Breweries Plc has announced a donation of the sum of N600million to help fight the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The company, in a letter to the Secretary to the Federal Government and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, explained that the donation, meant for federal and some state governments, was part of its efforts at supporting the fight against the spread of the pandemic.

The Company’s Managing Director, Mr Jordi Borrut Bel confirmed that the N600 million donation comprises of a N250 million cash donation to the Federal Government, through the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CA-COVID), the private sector led special intervention fund managed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Another N250 million cash donation, he stated, would be given to seven State Governments’ Task Force Against COVID-19, with Lagos and Ogun States, receiving the sum of N100million and N50 million, respectively,from the fund, being COVID-19 frontline states, while Kaduna, Oyo, Enugu, Abia and Imo will get N20 million each.

The NB Plc’s boss added that the sum of N100 million worth of relief materials, comprising provision of five double-cabin vehicles, would be set aside for use by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Abuja, Lagos, Ogun and Kaduna States.

“This is to help meet their critical operational needs, especially contact tracing and movement of materials/personnel to isolation and treatment centres. The cost of fuel, maintenance and driver’s salaries will also be covered by Nigerian Breweries.

“Personal Protective Equipment such as face masks, 500 gowns and 141,000 units of hand sanitizers, will be made available for nationwide distribution to our key states, while supply of malt, energy and soft drinks, will also be a common feature at the various Covid-19 NCDC centres nationwide.

“The drinks will be supplied over a period to ensure steady support and to meet the nourishment needs of the Centres during the crisis,” he stated.

Jordi Bel stressed that the company had already taken various steps to ensure that it continues to protect the jobs of its 3000 employees, while supporting its vendors/suppliers during this difficult period.

He described the contributions, as in tune with the company’s belief that public-private partnership was essential, if the war against the dreaded pandemic was to be successfully waged and won.

The company’s parent company, Heineken, had previously donated 15 million Euros to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Society to support their relief efforts towards the most vulnerable people and communities affected by COVID -19 especially those in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

FG Launches Free E-Learning Portals For Primary, Secondary School Students

THE Federal Government has launched free e-learning portals for all students in primary and secondary schools following the closure of schools nationwide to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

PHOTOS: Man Who Had 281 Children From 47 Wives Dies At 73 In Angola

About a thousand mourners and sympathisers flouted Angolan president João Lourenço’s directive banning large gatherings – as a measure to curtail the spread of coronavirus – to pay their last respects to Francisco Tchikuteny Sabalo, the man who fathered 281 children from 47 wives at Mungongo Island in Angola on April 19… Read full story

UK To Start Trials On Whether Plasma Could Help COVID-19 Patients

Britain is to start trials to see whether plasma collected from donors who have recovered from COVID-19 could be an effective treatment for patients who are severely unwell with the disease. Up to 5,000 severely ill patients with COVID-19 could soon be treated each week with plasma as part of a new approach to treating the virus… Read full story

Four Docked In Ondo Over Murder Of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Four persons were on Friday arraigned before an Akure Chief Magistrate’s court for the murder of daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs. Funke Olakunri. The four accused persons, Muhammed Shehu, 26; Mazaje Lawal, 40; Adamu Adamu, 60 and Awalu Abubakar, 25, were arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy… Read full story