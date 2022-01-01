Navy squad raids kidnappers’ den in Anambra, kills 10, arrests five

A Special Force Squad of the Nigerian Navy Base, Onitsha, on Friday raided Ochan Forest, a kidnappers’ den in Anambra State.

It arrested five suspected kidnappers, killed about 10 of them while others escaped with bullet wounds.

Parading the suspects at its base in Onitsha on Friday, the leader of the naval team, Suleiman Agabi, said the command, based on intelligence gathering, stormed the kidnappers’ hideouts at about 1:20 am on Friday.

Agabi confirmed that the suspected kidnappers were the masterminds of the abduction of the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, who was kidnapped on November 15, 2021.

He said, “The suspects are making confessional statements in connection to the abduction of the monarch.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!