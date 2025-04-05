Navy seizes vessels carrying illicit arms, crude oil in Niger Delta

The Nigerian Navy says it seized some vessels carrying illicit arms and stolen crude oil and destroyed several illegal refining sites through its Operation Delta Sanity II in the month of March.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, made this known in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Adams-Aliu said the troops had on March 7, uncovered and destroyed an illegal refinery site laden with about 5,500 litres of stolen crude oil, and 2,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), at Oteghele community in Warri, South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

He said the site also contained one oven, nine dugout pits, 15 polythene sacks of illegally refined AGO, 13 sacks of stolen crude oil, and one pumping machine.

He added that a big wooden boat laden with 40,000 litres of crude oil was seized around Okrika and Ogajama general area in Rivers on March 8.

“On March 9, a seagoing vessel, MFT Olokun VIII with IMO Registration N0: 8778275 was arrested around Saint Nicholas River in Bayelsa, with illegal arms and ammunition onboard.

“The arms included one G3 Rifle, one pump action gun, 20 rounds of 762/51mm ammunition and seven live cartridges.

“Two suspects linked to the illegal firearms were also arrested and will face prosecution,” he said.

The naval spokesman said the troops had on March 10, discovered and deactivated three illegal refinery sites, with three ovens, seven dugout pits, and eight sacks with 3,700 litres of crude oil around Obodo Omadino in Warri, South-West Local Government Area, Delta.

He added that 23 polythene sacks with 1,900 litres of illegally refined AGO was also discovered at the site.

According to him, a vandalised wellhead, eight illegal refinery sites, 55 ovens, 12 reservoirs and 30 dugout pits with about 55,000 litres of stolen crude oil and about 4,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and seized around Ohaji/Egbema West in Rivers on March 13.

“On March 14, two wooden boats laden with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude oil, and two drums were seized along Dodo River in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“On March 15, a fibre boat laden with 1000 litres of stolen crude oil was seized around Bille/Krakrama waterways in Rivers.

On March 17, three Illegal Refinery Sites, two ovens, 10 dugout pits, three sacks with about 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 18 polythene sacks of about 1,900 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and deactivated around Obodo Omadino in Warri, South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

“On March 20, two wooden boats actively siphoning crude oil from a wellhead, two drums of stolen crude oil and one cooking oven were discovered and seized around Clough creek and Dodo river in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

“On March 23, two illegal refining sites, 2 ovens, 10 dugout pits, 13 polythene sacks, three drums, with 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,200 litres of illegally refined AGO were seized around Oteghele, Obodo Omadino general area,” he added.

Adams-Aliu said the troops also seized a wooden boat laden with 1500 litres of crude oil was around Bille and Krakrama creeks in Rivers and another boat with about 100,000 litres of crude oil was around Egbessan oilfield, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to him, a wooden boat laden with 30,000 litres of illegally refined PMS was seized at Okirika axis in Rivers.

He said the troops had on March 27, uncovered and deactivated a suspected cultist/kidnappers camp, four vandalised wellheads, eight illegal refining sites containing 40 ovens, 30 reservoirs, 50 dugout pits, with about 70,000 litres crude oil, 25,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 15,000 litres of illegally refined kerosene.

He added that a storage facility with 15 jerrycans (30 litres) of illegally refined AGO was discovered around Bigimi, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, among others during the month.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, hereby reiterates that the Nigerian Navy will continue to intensify its operations in support of Nigeria’s economic activities, particularly the mandate to improve crude oil production as directed by President Bola Tinubu,” he said.

NAN