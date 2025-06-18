Navy nabs three pipeline vandals in Delta

Operatives of the Forward Operation Base (FOB), Escravos, under the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, have apprehended three suspected pipeline vandals during a well-coordinated sting operation at Chevron Nigeria Ltd’s Malu Jacket 19 facility, located offshore in the Escravos creeks of the Niger Delta.

The operation, which took place in the early hours of Sunday, 15th June, followed credible intelligence.

Naval operatives disrupted an illegal crude oil siphoning attempt, arresting three suspects while several others escaped in six speedboats, each powered by 200-horsepower engines and laden with nine drums of stolen crude.

Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu, while briefing journalists in Warri on Wednesday, said the foiled operation bore all the signs of a “well-organised and well-resourced syndicate”.

“The suspects were caught red-handed while attempting to siphon crude oil from the offshore jacket in a highly coordinated operation targeted at sabotaging critical national assets.

“Our operatives responded swiftly and effectively, forestalling what could have led to substantial economic sabotage and environmental harm,” he stated.

The arrested suspects, all indigenes of Awoye community in Ondo State, are currently in naval custody and undergoing preliminary interrogation.

Authorities have been alerted for further joint investigation and prosecution.

Efforts are ongoing to track the fleeing members of the syndicate and unravel the full extent of the criminal network.

“This incident not only reveals the sophistication of these criminal actors but also underscores the need for sustained collaboration between the Navy and stakeholders in the oil and gas industry,” the commander said.

Commodore Zubairu further affirmed that the arrests are in line with the Navy’s ongoing Operation Delta Sanity, an initiative championed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Emmanuel Ogalla, to eliminate oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and maritime crime.

“This should send a clear message to all criminal elements — the Nigerian Navy remains alert and resolute in defending our maritime resources and national economic assets,” he warned.

The commander also appreciated the public’s continued support and encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activity to the nearest naval or security post.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

