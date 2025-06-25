Navy leads joint forces in 7.5km route march to boost fitness

As part of the Command’s second quarter troop readiness initiative, the Nigerian Navy Headquarters Logistics Command, Oghara, Delta State has conducted a 7.5-kilometre physical fitness march involving naval officers and personnel drawn from various units under the command.

The exercise also witnessed active participation from personnel of the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Fire Service, and serving National Youth Corps members within Oghara and its environs.

Leading the early morning march was the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Logistics Command, Rear Admiral Oluwole Otitoloju Fadeyi. The march kicked off at about 6:00 am and concluded by 7:45 am, with the Colours ceremony observed at 8:00 am, followed by light refreshments for participants.

The well-coordinated march, which was adjudged hitch-free by the organisers, was animated by the military band and morale-boosting songs throughout the route.

In his closing remarks, Rear Admiral Fadeyi explained that the exercise was aimed at “fostering synergy and esprit de corps among security agencies, while maintaining a high state of troop readiness for the discharge of constitutional duties, especially the protection of lives and property in host communities.”

The FOC commended all participating personnel from sister services and agencies for their enthusiastic involvement, describing their turnout as a strong demonstration of unity and shared purpose in national service.