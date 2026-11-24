The Nigerian Navy intercepted a wooden boat carrying about 35,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil and uncovered another 54,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) at an illegal refining site in Rivers State.

The operation, conducted on November 22 by the personnel of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER, took place around Okarki Creek and Okarki Community in the Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja on Monday by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, the operation was carried out under Operation DELTA SENTINEL following credible intelligence.

Folorunsho said the Navy intercepted a wooden boat carrying about 150 sacks of suspected stolen crude oil.

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He added that a subsequent operation in the adjoining area led to the discovery of an illegal refining site containing approximately 10 dugout pits, 180 sacks and a storage container holding an estimated 54,000 litres of suspected illegally refined AGO.

The Navy said the combined volume of petroleum products identified during the operation was approximately 89,000 litres.

It added that the boat, its contents and the refining site, including the stored products, were handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures.

The statement described the operation as another significant intervention in the Navy’s sustained campaign to disrupt the supply chain supporting crude oil theft and illegal refining.

It said the interception of suspected stolen crude oil and dismantling of associated refining infrastructure would deny economic saboteurs access to petroleum resources and undermine networks responsible for environmental degradation and revenue losses.

The Nigerian Navy reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure, support national crude oil production, and safeguard the country’s economic interests.