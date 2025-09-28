Navy destroys six illegal refineries, seizes 11,500 litres of stolen crude in Delta

The Nigerian Navy has dealt a heavy blow to oil thieves in the Niger Delta, shutting down six illegal refining sites and seizing more than 11,500 litres of stolen crude oil in a series of operations around Obodo Omadino, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The raids, conducted by personnel of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos under Operation Delta Sanity II, also led to the recovery of 52 dugout pits, seven polythene sacks filled with stolen products, a pumping machine, and 22 yards of hose used in the illicit trade.

Between 3 and 24 September 2025, naval operatives launched four separate offensives, dismantling camps used by vandals to process stolen crude oil.

The heaviest haul came on 24 September when troops uncovered 3,950 litres of crude at one refining site.

The Navy said the operation was guided by credible intelligence and executed in line with the directives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, who has repeatedly warned economic saboteurs that the days of crude oil theft are numbered.

“FOB Escravos remains resolute in its commitment to dismantling illegal refining infrastructure and protecting Nigeria’s oil wealth from criminal exploitation,” the command declared.

The military maintained that the success recorded in the September raids is part of a sustained campaign to choke off crude oil theft, safeguard national revenue, and stabilise daily oil output.

