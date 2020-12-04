Navy, Delta govt target over 5,000 for yellow fever vaccination as exercise begins

No fewer than 5,000 persons have been targeted for vaccination against Yellow Fever as the Nigerian Naval Engineering College (NNEC), Sapele, in collaboration with the Delta State government, on Friday, kicked-off a vaccination exercise in Sapele Local Government Area of the state.

The primary targets during the five-day exercise are staff and students of the naval college, folks of Ogorode host community and members of staff of about three companies located in the area.

Speaking at the launch of the exercise at the NNEC barracks, the NNEC Commandant, Commodore Nanmanle Damtung, disclosed that while the College is providing the logistics, the state government has made available the vaccines.

“Delta State government initiated the exercise and we keyed into it. We are collaborating to also assist and facilitate in providing some of the logistics and our staff to assist in carrying out the vaccination, not only in our environment (barracks) but in the community, generally.

“In this exercise, the Sapele Naval Engineering College community alone will be running into about 1, 200 or so. Then, the larger community of Ogorode area that includes the Flour Mills and the Sapele Power area, will add up to another 3,000 to 4,000 persons. That will make up an excess of 5,000 people,” he noted.

The Delta State Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, earlier in his remarks, noted that the exercise was timely given the outbreak of the disease in the state.

The commissioner, who was represented by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Sapele LGA, Dr Abeke Kingsley, commended the Nigerian Navy for their “strides in issues bordering on health.”

He also recalled past interventions, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, by the College’s management for the people of Sapele.

