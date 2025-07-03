Navy defies rain, embarks on free medical rhapsody in Delta

Amid a torrential downpour and as part of its corporate social responsibility, the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Delta, on Thursday, embarked on a two-day free medical outreach at Okerenkoko in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

Hundreds of people from adjoining communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom defied the rain to benefit from the free medical exercise, which commenced on Thursday and concludes on Friday, at no cost.

Speaking at the Okerenkoko community hall on Thursday, Commander of NNS Delta, Commodore Abdulazeez Zubairu, affirmed that beyond protecting the territorial integrity of the nation’s maritime domain, the Navy also builds worthwhile relationships with its host communities.

“The Nigerian Navy has the constitutional responsibility to ensure security across the country’s maritime environment.

“This includes defending the nation’s territorial integrity, responding to internal threats, and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.

“To fulfil this mandate, the Navy engages in Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities aimed at building strong and positive relationships with the public,” he affirmed.

According to Commodore Zubairu, who was represented by Navy Captain Ayi Archibong (Executive Officer, NNS Delta), the communal exercise is also “in line with the strategic directive of Operation Delta Sanity II, as ordered by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla.”

Reeling out the objectives of the free medical outreach, the naval boss, who said the outreach was in collaboration with EMT Foundation, described it as “part of the Navy’s non-kinetic approach to security, which focuses on engaging communities, building trust, and supporting the well-being of citizens. It also reflects the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to corporate social responsibility.”

“The goal of the Medical Rhapsody is to bring basic healthcare services closer to our host communities within the base’s area of operations.

“These communities are vital partners in our collective efforts to combat crime and insecurity. When the people are healthy, they are better positioned to support our security operations.

“Due to current economic challenges, many people are unable to access proper medical care. This situation inspired NNS Delta to embark on this medical outreach, offering free medical check-ups, treatment, prescription medication, and counselling.

“We are hopeful that this two-day programme will bring relief to many and equip beneficiaries with helpful knowledge to manage their health in the long term.

“We give thanks to Almighty God for granting us the opportunity to contribute positively to society. We also deeply appreciate the warm hospitality of the Okerenkoko community, and we commend our dedicated medical personnel for their professionalism and commitment.

“The Nigerian Navy remains devoted not only to securing our maritime environment but also to making meaningful contributions to the lives of the people we serve.”

The Assistant Secretary of Okerenkoko community, Pastor Christmas Ikare James, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, described the exercise as historic, expressing joy and gratitude to the naval authorities for coming to their aid at a time when many people lack the financial means to afford basic medical care.

Scores of residents, cutting across gender, age, and ethnic nationalities in Okerenkoko and environs, defied the rain to benefit from the free medical outreach, which concludes on Friday.