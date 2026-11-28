The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has urged newly graduated Nigerian Navy personnel to uphold the highest standards of discipline, integrity and professionalism as they begin their careers in the service.

Abbas gave the advice on Saturday while speaking at the Passing Out Parade and Graduation Ceremony of Batch 38 of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School in Onne, Rivers State.

The CNS congratulated the graduating trainees on successfully completing their rigorous military training, which he said had equipped them physically, mentally and professionally for the responsibilities of naval service.

He described the graduation as a significant milestone in their military careers, urging them to demonstrate resilience, commitment and dedication in the discharge of their duties.

He noted that their graduation came at a critical period when Nigeria was facing evolving security threats, including crude oil theft, illegal bunkering, armed robbery against ships and other maritime crimes.

According to him, terrorism, insurgency and banditry also remained major security concerns requiring sustained military operations across the country.

He said these challenges underscored the need for a professional, capable and combat-ready Armed Forces, particularly the Nigerian Navy, to protect the country’s maritime interests and support joint security operations.

Highlighting the service’s operational achievements, Abbas said sustained maritime surveillance and intelligence-driven operations had helped Nigeria maintain a record of zero reported piracy incidents in its territorial waters since 2022.

He added that intensified operations against crude oil theft and illegal bunkering under Operation DELTA SENTINEL had strengthened security around critical oil and gas infrastructure.

According to him, the operations had contributed to the recovery of Nigeria’s crude oil production, which reached approximately 1.72 million barrels per day, including condensates, in September 2026.

He further noted that the Nigerian Navy had continued to support counterinsurgency campaigns and other joint military operations across different theatres of operation.

Abbas maintained that sustaining these achievements required continuous investment in manpower development, training and operational preparedness.

He urged the graduates to remain committed to learning and improving their professional competence, regardless of their eventual postings to naval ships, operational bases, military establishments or joint operational areas.

He said their discipline, vigilance and dedication would be crucial to maintaining the service’s operational gains.

Speaking on the core values of the Nigerian Navy, Abbas emphasised integrity, professionalism and teamwork, describing them as essential principles that must guide their conduct throughout their careers.

He urged them to respect the chain of command, obey lawful orders and maintain high ethical standards, while warning against drug and substance abuse, extortion and other misconduct capable of damaging the service’s reputation.

The Naval Chief also charged the personnel to respect human rights and exercise restraint in their interactions with civilians.

On the forthcoming general elections, Abbas warned that personnel deployed to support election security operations must remain strictly apolitical and discharge their responsibilities impartially.

He said they must protect the constitutional rights of citizens and avoid actions that could undermine democratic processes.

Abbas also acknowledged the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, particularly the recent salary review for Armed Forces personnel and the establishment of a dedicated support fund for injured military personnel and families of fallen heroes.

He described the initiatives as evidence of the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel.

He assured that the Nigerian Navy would continue to complement the government’s efforts through improved training, personnel development and effective welfare administration.

The Naval Chief commended the Commandant, instructors, officers, ratings and civilian staff of the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School for their contributions to preparing the recruits for military service.

He urged the institution to sustain its training standards while adapting its curriculum to emerging security challenges and operational demands.

He also appreciated the Rivers State Government and host communities for their continued cooperation and support for the Nigerian Navy.