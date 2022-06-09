Navy bursts ‘market square’ crude oil theft site in Rivers

The operatives of the Nigerian Navy, on Wednesday, in its ongoing Operation Dakarda Barawo 2022, burst an illegal oil theft and cooking site popularly called “Market Square” in the Niger Delta region.

‘Market Square’ is over 50 square kilometres site at Cawthorne Channel, in Obomakiri Community, Degema Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State, where stolen crude was discovered to be illegally cooked and refined.

Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ships (NNS)- Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, announced the success of the raid during an on-the-spot assessment of the achievements of the Navy in the ongoing three months special anti-crude oil theft campaign, code-named ‘Operation Dakatar Barawo’ which was launched on April 1, 2022.

Dakatar Barawo, a Hausa phrase which means “hunt the thieves,” is an intensive operation of troops to eliminate the devastating, economic sabotage by maritime criminals on Nigerian waters, starting from the Niger Delta region through the Gulf of guinea.

Addressing journalists at the location, Commodore Ibrahim said; “Yesterday, our tactical riverine squadron was able to identify the source of the crude oil theft.

“Then, with the aid of the Nigerian Navy helicopter, we were able to deploy.





“When we came here, we discovered four boats but one has sunk already and few of them are still floating. We also discovered a manifold where these products are being stolen from. ”

He stated that the illegal oil cooking site, popularly called Market Square is a place where illegal oil transactions used to take place before the launch of the special operation two months ago, but noted that since the site was bursted, the illegal oil activities have stopped in the area.

He went on; “This morning, we invited you here at Cawthorne Channel, (aka Market Square), in Obomakiri Community in Degema Local Government Area (LGA), so that you will come to witness the efforts we are making to curb issues of stolen crude oil as well as the cooking.

“Recall that on the 1st of April, 2022, the Nigerian Navy launched Operation Dakarda Barawo, which literary means ‘hunting the thief,’ because we all know that in the last couple of months, Nigeria has not been able to meet up his quota in crude oil production and this was as a result of the activities of crude oil thieves.

“Just behind you, there is where we refer to as ‘Market Square”, that is over 50 square kilometres where stolen crude was illegally cooked, and refined. As it stands now, there is no more cooking activity taking place there.

“Along the line, we were very curious to find out where the source of the crude oil they were cooking at the market square, was coming from.

“If you look behind us, you will see a Nigerian Navy helicopter carrying out an aerial surveillance and this was made possible with support from the Chief of Naval Staff, who has deployed resources and enough men to make sure that these illegal activities are put to a stop”.

“Additionally, we have gotten support from Joint Taskforce, Operation Delta Safe and South-South. As it stands, we have an ongoing operation aimed at boosting crude oil production for Nigeria and at the same time, halting crude oil theft.”

Asked if any suspect was arrested in the operation, Ibrahim explained, “Nobody was arrested. We observed that as we came in through the creek and behind us, there are a lot of swamps.

“So, when they heard the sound of the engines of our boat, they abandoned their wooden boats or what do you call it, Cotonou boats and used the swamps to disappear. But, we are making efforts to get in touch with them.

“Those we arrested in the past, we handed them over to either the EFCC or the NSCDC. As it stands, the Nigerian Navy does not have the legal right to charge criminals to court. We hand them over.”

