Naval War College graduates 22 new Commanding Officers, Foreign Officer

The Naval War College on Friday graduated 22 new officers, of operational levels, including a Cameroon Navy officer.

Addressing the graduands, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo, who spoke in Calabar while charging newly graduated fellows of the Naval War College Course-6 in Calabar Cross River state, charged the newly decorated operational level officers to bring their experiences to bear in the discharge of their duties, noting that piracy, insurgency, banditry and kidnapping, as well as secessionist agitations are crimes that the armed forces must remain resolute to fight against.

“Permit me to state, that security threats are not peculiar to Nigeria alone, it is a global issue; characterized by increased inimical actions by some States and non-state actors, to destabilize sovereign States.

“Insecurity threatening the existence of Ukraine, Libya, Mozambique, and other countries around the world, underscores the need for Militaries Worldwide to ensure long-term and robust posture in both regular and irregular operations.

“Let me congratulate the Naval War College for training the first foreign participant, from the Cameroon Navy, as well as hosting its first staff from Pakistan Naval War College. It is gratifying, that the international standard and recognition of the college is gradually being actualised.”

Explaining the essence of the course to military services, the commandant of the Naval War College Nigeria, Rear Admiral S. A. Akinwade said, “The Naval War College was established in May 2017, to develop senior-level leaders and equivalents for Senior level services at the operational level, commanders, with a thorough appreciation of complex national security problems.

He added that “the Naval Warfare Course, which started as a 6 months program, in 2017, is now conducted for 8 months, for senior-level officers for Commander levels and its equivalent for sister services and foreign Navies.”

The college graduated 22 participants from the course-6, of the Naval War College; the participants are 17 Nigerian Navy officers at Commander Ranks, 2 Lieutenant Colonels of the Nigerian Army, 2 wind Commanders of the Nigerian Air force and one commander from the Cameroon Navy, making a total of 22 participants.

Group photograph of the newly graduated Fellows of the Naval War College Nigeria and representatives of service chiefs in Calabar on Friday__Photo by Godwin Otang.

