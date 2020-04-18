Naval personnel did not set pharmaceutical store on fire in Ondo ― Military

The Military High Command, on Saturday, dismissed the reports making the round that the Naval Personnel enforcing movement restriction orders in Ondo State allegedly burnt down a pharmaceutical store in the state

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Enenche, described the publication as mischievous and unfounded which should be ignored by the members of the public.

According to the statement, “for the records, a fire outbreak was reported at about 7:30 pm on 16 April 2020 along Omonira Street, Igbokoda in Ondo State

“The fire gutted a small medicine shop built with block and wood, it was reported that the owner, as with others, on sighting Nigerian Navy patrol vehicle while enforcing the 7:00 pm curfew enforcement imposed by the state, ran into the shop and exited through the back door of the shop.

“At that point, the shop was observed to have caught fire. The team sighted the fire and approached to find out the cause and render assistance.”

It further explained that prompted some mischief makers alledged that the Navy Team set the shop on fire in order to create bad image for the service and the Armed Forces.

According to the statement, “however, while the fire was still raging, an investigation team from the Naval Base, along with the Department of State Service in Ondo State, visited the scene of the incident and discovered a camp gas with pot on it and a gallon close by. It was obvious the shop owner was cooking at that time of the incident and an inflammable substance (either kerosene or PMS) inside the gallon was close by.

“The spot inspection and estimate showed that, in the process of running out , the shop owner might have inadvertently tripped the naked flame from the cooking gas which triggered the fire incident, in addition, the wooden structure of the building aided the inferno,”

It, therefore, appealed to the general public to disregard the false information being circulated.

