An Abuja-based officer of the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, Musa Lawal with enlistment no. X12775 ABRP3 has been kidnapped in Kogi State by some suspected kidnappers.

Tribune Online gathered that some heavily armed men numbering five invaded his residence located behind Post Flood Housing Estate, Lokoja at about 8 pm on Monday.

During the attack, his car was destroyed by the suspected kidnappers as they forcefully gained entrance into his house.

Before the unfortunate incident, the Naval staff was to depart for his station this morning.

According to the wife of the kidnapped naval officer, Mrs Juliana Musa, the kidnappers reached out to the family an hour after the kidnap, demanding 3 million Naira.

Mrs Juliana Musa narrated that her husband had one of his hands cut and was whisked away with bleeding.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Williams Ayah, said the command is unaware of the kidnap, but promised to get in touch with the relevant DPOs for confirmation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

Naval officer kidnapped in Kogi, abductors demand N3million