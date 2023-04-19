For women, hair health is a major challenge and many women as they age, have to grapple with the challenge of hair breakage, frailty and bald edges among other issues.

Many women have spent so much money to maintain their hair with little or no result. And for many, the chemicals in many products, even products labeled as organic, worsen the situation, translating to waste of time and resources.

But the good news is that nature has proffered effective solutions to many health and beauty challenges with its rich source of beneficial nutrients.

And since these natural herbs provided by nature are not only cheaper but effective and without side effects; it is advisable that women embrace the potency of the ingredients in natural herbs to have safe and healthy hair grooming.

What are the herbs that are beneficial to hair growth? There are many beneficial herbs but some like aloe vera, lavender, peppermint, rosemary, ginseng, holy basil, stinging nettle, burdock, chinese hibiscus, gooseberry (Amla), ginkgo biloba, saw palmetto, horsetail, brahmi, coat buttons and jatamansi have been identified as effective herbs for healthy hair growth, scalp treatment and grooming.

The most common and popular herbs for hair growth is rosemary oil which can be combined with other oils like coconut oil or olive oil. It helps in preventing grey hair and helps with scalp issues like dandruff.

Another common herb is Aloe Vera which is a natural conditioner that prevents hair loss when the gel is applied to the scalp and hair. Also, peppermint is another easy to access herb that helps with hair growth by soothing and calming irritated scalp and stimulating hair follicles. It also treats fungal infections and conditions like dandruff.

Lavender is a gorgeous velvet-pink flower that is good for aesthetic. But it is also great at soothing the scalp and it gets rid of any fungal or bacterial infection even when taken as tea.

Ginseng helps in strengthening the hair and retains the growth. It also helps in recovering hair follicles while horsetail, as funny as the name sounds strengthens hair, prevents hair fall and breakage and is also good in making the bones stronger, due to the presence of silica. But because horsetail is a diuretic herb that causes dehydration, it is important to drink lots of water to keep hydrated when using this herb.

Chinese hibiscus, also known as Hibiscus rosa sinensis is good at stimulating hair follicles for better growth. It even increases the follicle size and can be taken as tea while holy basil, also known as Ocimum sanctum, is a fragrant herb with many healing properties. It helps treat the itching and hair loss which may be a result of hormonal changes or dandruff.

Ginkgo Biloba is known to effectively stimulate blood circulation and flow throughout the body. This helps hair grow better and faster, leading to luscious locks. This also helps in getting clearer skin and burdock prevents hair loss, cools down a burning scalp and restores hair growth.





Stinging Nettle has antifungal and antibacterial properties, which makes it efficient in tackling conditions like dandruff and prevents hair loss while saw palmetto, gooseberry (Amla), and coat buttons have anti oxidants that protect scalp and aid hair growth.

A combination of one or two of these herbs will ensure healthy hair and scalp without any side effects that is associated with chemical induced products.

