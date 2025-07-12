Natural disaster: NEMA plans 200 housing units in Kebbi for displaced people

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) is to construct 200 housing units for people displaced by natural disasters in Kebbi State, the Director General of NEMA, Hajia Zubaida Umar, has said.

Hajia Umar stated this when she paid a courtesy visit to Governor Nasir Idris at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

Governor Idris, while welcoming the NEMA boss, commended the agency for its tremendous support to Kebbi State over the years, noting that the state has benefited from the agency’s gestures whenever there are natural disasters.

The DG’s visit was to formally hand over and flag off the distribution of emergency relief items to the Kebbi State Government for persons affected by recent rainstorm, windstorm, and flood disasters in several local government areas of the state.

Appreciating the DG for the gesture, the governor said: “Kebbi State is not unaware of what NEMA is doing, therefore, we thank the Managing Director for being alive to her responsibility.

“This is not because she is from Kebbi State but NEMA is proactive in discharging its responsibilities. You have made us proud, please keep it up,” the governor said.

Governor Idris noted that the state government had established a committee with a view to mitigating the scourge of flooding, adding that the committee was saddled with the mandate of creating awareness, especially among residents of flood-prone areas.

The committee, according to him, is discharging its responsibilities, including creating awareness on ways to curb the effects of flooding, as well as rendering advice to those living in flood-prone areas to relocate to highlands for their own safety and the safety of all.

