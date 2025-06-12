NATOP pledges to promote Ondo State as prime tourists destination

The President of the National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), Alhaja Bolaji Mustapha, has expressed her commitment to promoting Ondo State as a prime tourist destination alongside other regions in Nigeria. During the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism’s (ANJET) breakfast meeting, she highlighted efforts to enhance domestic tourism, which she believed will generate revenue for both local communities and the government. Mustapha emphasized the importance of encouraging Nigerians to explore their own country and appreciate its rich tourism assets.

To demonstrate this commitment, NATOP has decided to hold its 2025 Annual General Meeting in Akure, Ondo State, with the support of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa. Mustapha noted that the organization has been actively identifying new tourist sites and providing recommendations to the government on how to improve and promote these locations. During a recent familiarization trip, NATOP visited sites such as La Campagne Forest, Hills and Caves, and various other locations, including Idanre Hills and the extensive Araromi beach front.

She expressed admiration for the tourism potential of these sites, stating that similar attractions in other countries would draw significant attention. Mustapha underscored the need for Nigerians to travel more within their own country, pointing out that many locals are unaware of the diverse experiences Nigeria offers.

NATOP’s mission extends to working with various stakeholders to accurately share Nigeria’s positive attributes with the world. During a recent visit to Akwa Ibom, she discovered new tourism packages and opportunities, emphasizing the need to promote events such as the upcoming Ilorin Durbar, which showcases authentic cultural experiences.

Despite the enthusiasm for promoting Nigeria as a tourist destination, Mustapha acknowledged the challenges of developing and upgrading various sites, underscoring the necessity for collaboration between the government and tourism operators to enhance the country’s tourism landscape.

