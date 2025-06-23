NATOMORAS urges FG to fulfill 2,000 CNG tricycles promise

The National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NATOMORAS) has urged the Federal Government to fulfill its promise of distributing 2000 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tricycles to its members.

The National President of NATOMORAS at a press conference in Abuja, disclosed that the association had strongly supported the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 presidential elections, and in return, the government had promised to empower its members with tricycles.

Gwoza stated that despite numerous promises and public announcements, including a declaration by the Minister of State for Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, on October 1, 2024, none of the tricycles have been handed over to the association’s members.

“We are not begging, we are simply demanding that the Federal Government fulfill its promise,” Gwoza emphasized. “We worked hard to support this government, and now we expect them to deliver on their promises.”

The NATOMORAS president called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to intervene and ensure the fulfillment of the promise. He warned that if the silence continues, the association will mobilize its members to peacefully protest nationwide.

The association’s members, who are predominantly youths, are facing significant economic challenges, and the promised tricycles would have gone a long way in empowering them.

NATOMORAS is concerned that the government’s inaction will further exacerbate the economic hardship faced by its members.

Gwoza reiterated that NATOMORAS is committed to peaceful coexistence with the government, but the association will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the interests of its members.

He urged the government to prioritize the welfare of its citizens, particularly the vulnerable and marginalized.

The association’s plea to the Federal Government highlights the need for accountability and transparency in governance.

As the government seeks to promote economic growth and development, it must also prioritize its commitments to citizens and stakeholders.