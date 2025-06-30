NATO: Key things to know about the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization, popularly known as NATO, is an alliance of 30 European countries and 2 North American countries. It was founded in 1949 to protect the people and territory of the members of the organization.

These countries signed an agreement to always defend each other whenever there is an attack from a non-member(s).

Below are all you need to know about NATO:

1. Troops and Equipment

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has forces that are in charge of troops and equipment used by their military when the need arises or there is a mission to be fulfilled. In their command structure, militaries and civilians from all member countries work together in crisis, and they also train together.

2. Fighting Terrorism

NATO is very keen about eradicating terrorism. They do this by creating awareness, engaging with other countries, and building the capacities to prepare and respond when it’s needed.

However, this Organization is always ready and committed to partnering with other organizations such as the European Union, African Union, and United Nations because terrorism, climate, and migration know no borders. They also ensure there is stability and security.

3. NATO Funding

All the countries under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization contribute to the costs of running their alliances based on a shared formula derived from Gross National Income. The costs include facilities, missions, equipment, and other infrastructure. Their funding usually approximates three billion euros annually.

4. Cyber Defence

Due to constant cyberattacks happening around the world, NATO has made cyber defence one of its top priorities. This organization regards cyberspace as an operational domain like sea, air, or space. They carry out various operations to strengthen their cyber defence, which include sharing information about threats, employing cyber experts, and training.

5. Joining NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization operates an “Open Door Policy.” Any country in Europe is free to join the organization if it is ready to meet the obligations of membership, contributes to the security of the alliance, shares the organization’s values of freedom, the rule of law, democracy, and general standards.