Native doctor ‘resurrects’ in Nasarawa two days after certified dead

A 59-year-old native doctor in Nasarawa State, Godwin Ugeelu Amadu has been resurrected two days after being certified dead.

The native doctor was said to have walked out of the casket at the point of burial at Gidan Angalu village of Toto Local Government Area of the state.

According to his son, Jacob Amadu his father was confirmed dead by doctors at a private hospital.

“My father was covered at about 6 am on September 5, 2022, and was taken to the mortuary, while they were waiting for me to arrive from Abuja.

Findings gathered that the native doctor had earlier given an instruction that he must be buried not later than three days after his demise and he must not be embalmed with formalin.

Amadu remarked that the children and family members took to his instruction with all seriousness and arrangements were said to have been made for his burial two days later.

However, it was gathered that to the surprise of mourners, his children, and family members the deceased (native doctor) rose up from the casket he was kept.

In disbelief, Amadu disclosed that as arrangements are being made to take him for burial he rose up from the casket.

“Many mourners who were around, took to their heels, while a few that remained to look at the native doctor to make sure he was not a ghost.

It was gathered that the crowd later confirmed that he has ‘resurrected ‘ and he was eventually taken to his house amidst funfair.

According to Amadu people, his father has become a ‘celebrity’ overnight as people came from far and near to see him.

