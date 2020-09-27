Nationwide Strike: Shehu Sani calls for massive participation by Nigerians

As the organized labour prepare for a massive national industrial action to protest the recent hike in PMS price as well as the increase in electricity tariff.

Nigerians have been called upon to come out en masse and participate fully in the national strike in order to force the federal government to reverse the price and tariff.

The call for action was made by a former Senator in the 8th National Assembly from Kaduna State, Senator Shehu Sani while speaking at the commissioning ceremony of the Secretariat of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi chapter.

The outspoken Senator Shehu Sani said that massive participation of Nigerians in the strike became necessary as the move was for the interest of all Nigerians as well as for the future of the country.

The ASUP Secretariat which was named after late Senator Ali Wakili a Senator in the 8th National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani noted that, the late lawmaker has worked assiduously towards ensuring good governance, justice and advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

The activist cum politician said that, “In the next few days, the Nigerian Labour Congress will be launching a national protest and strike on behalf of them I call on each and every one of you to respect the strike, because it is for all Nigerians and for the future of the country and it is a strong challenge to the leadership that have forgotten how they came into office.”

ALSO READ: Bauchi reiterates commitment to repositioning education for better service delivery

He added that, ” I thank the leadership of ASUP in this Polytechnic for recognizing the contribution of late Ali Wakili, the person who worked assiduously for the development of our country and one who have suffered a lot in the hands of people who presided over the affairs of Bauchi state in the past.”

Shehu Sani added that, “It is a honor and privilege for me to be here invited to witness the first attempt made by a group of academics to honor Distinguished Senator in the person of late Ali Wakili. I am here as his colleague in the 8th National Assembly.”

On the forthcoming celebration of the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, the former Senator stressed the need for all hands to be on deck to tackle the numerous challenges confronting the country and militating against its development.

The former Senator also said that, “In the next few days, Nigeria will be 60 years as an independence nation and it is a time for us to appreciate and carefully analyze the successes, failure and the challenges we faced as a nation and as a people.”

“If you look back to history to the manifestos of politicians in the pre-independence Nigeria, their campaigns have been always on infrastructure, light, water and education and I believe in 2023, the campaign of the next politicians will be on the same issues. I think we should accept the fact that, Nigeria is not where is supposed to be, where our aspirations and needs as people have not been made by our leaders,” he further said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE