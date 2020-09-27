Nationwide strike: Police counsel labour against breach of law and order

Ahead of the nationwide strike being planned against the hike in the electricity tariff and fuel pump price, the Nigeria Police Force on Sunday counselled the organised labour not to allow its members to conduct themselves in act likely to breach law and order of the country

Speaking with Tribune Online during an interview in Abuja on the insistence of the labour to go ahead with the industrial action as planned, the Force Public Relations Officer, FPRO, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, said that the Police have the constitutional responsibility of maintaining law and order in the country and would not shy away from doing that at any given time.

“It is our duty to maintain law and order, to enforce orders from courts of competent jurisdiction, to as well detect and prevent Crime and to provide adequate security for lives and property of the citizens and foreigners alike, the labour should take notice of this and stay away from all acts capable of breaching public peace.”

DCP Mba, however, assured the members of the Public of adequate Security in all the nooks and crannies of the country and not to be panicked about the planned strike action as the Police would not go to sleep and allowed the law of the land broken under any guise.

He members of the public to be Security-conscious during this period and to report any suspicious movements in their localities to the nearest Police formation or Security Agencies as some criminals mighty want to hike on the situation to carry out their nefarious activities.

However, Tribune Online gathered in Abuja on Sunday night that all the nation’s Security Agencies have been put on red alert in case of any eventuality.

It was gathered that special forces have been deployed to keep watch over strategic locations and installations to guide against sabotage of Public installations such as power, Telecommunication, Air and seaports and others.

