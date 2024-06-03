The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Zamfara State have urged all the affiliate unions in the state to comply with the directives of the national leadership of the unions to embark on a nationwide strike in the state, saying Nigerian workers deserve fair and decent wages.

Chairpersons of the NLC and Chairman of the TUC, Comrade Sani Halliru (Magajin Rafin Kurya) and Sa’idu Mudi, made the plea during an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

The Zamfara NLC chairperson said the nationwide strike was to express grievances and disappointment over the Federal Government’s failure to conclude and pass into law a new National Minimum Wage Act and reverse the vexatious hike in electricity tariffs.

On his part, the TUC chairman noted that Nigerian workers, who are the backbone of our nation’s economy, deserve fair and decent wages that reflect the current economic realities.

“It is disheartening that despite our repeated calls and the clear ultimatum issued, the government continues to neglect its responsibility to the workforce”.

The two leaders of the NLC and TUC appealed to various union leaders in the state to ensure compliance, as the issue at stake affects all Nigerians.

