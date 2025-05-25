Nations Rhythm Festival 2025: When Ibadan stood still for a week of drums, dances

THE third edition of the Nations Rhythm Festival was held recently at the Alliance Francaise, Ibadan, Nigeria, and there was no shortage of excitement, just like the two previous editions.

This year’s edition was also different following the album launch and listening party of ‘Soul Chasers’ by the ATA Band.

Members of the ATA Band are Peter Olalekan Adedokun (drums and percussion), James Tyson (voice/guitar) and Omid Amiri (saxophone).

One interesting thing about the album is that it was recorded across three cities- Tehran, Iran, Ibadan, Nigeria, and London, United Kingdom- and composed of Tyson’s melodies, lyrics, and guitar. The record moved through time and space as each layer added Adedokun and Amiri brought sounds and experiences that circle the ever-fleeting freedom of the soul.

A fourth invisible city of the record’s journey is Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the mix by composer and producer Sebastian Schachtel.

After the listening party, regular artists at the previous festivals stormed the stage, serenading guests with their dexterity on drums, saxophones, and guitars, among other musical instruments.

Among those who performed were Joshua Kerobo from the US, Omid Amiri from the UK, Ambassador Christopher Emmanuel, Alade Unique, Benin Cultural Group, Aleke David and Ojogbon Akinola Aboderin.

Earlier, the festival director, Mr Adedokun, thanked members of the Festival Board, including Jonathan Murray (President), AyodapoOyelana, Dave Holland and Joshua Kerobo for their support towards the success of the week-long festival.

Speaking more on the festival, he said it celebrates the universal language of music and culture.

“Music transcends cultures, which is why people worldwide can enjoy the sounds of African drums.

“This year, the festival also expanded our outreach to the Oyo State College of Health Science and Technology, Ibadan, where the students were introduced to drums therapy and wellness,” Adedokun said.

While thanking the Alliance Francaise for hosting all the previous editions of the festival, he said next year’s event would be much bigger considering the number of organisations already showing interest in partnering with the festival.