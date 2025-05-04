National Troupe, African School of Economics sign MoU

CONTINUING efforts to fulfil its mandate through strategic collaborations, the National Troupe of Nigeria (NTN) has signed yet another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an organisation.

The nation’s foremost cultural institution dedicated to promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage through the performing arts, and the African School of Economics (ASE) signed the MOU to promote African heritage and drive growth in the arts and creative economy.

The Artistic Director of the NTN, Hajja Kaltume Bulama Gana, and the Registrar of ASE, Mrs. Emi-Fowowe Ogunboye, signed the MOU. Also present at the signing was the Director of Arts at NTN, Aisha Aliyu Bima. The partnership will foster collaboration through cultural exchange programs, joint research initiatives, academic workshops, and capacity-building projects.

The African School of Economics, founded by Prof. Leonard Wantchekon, is a Pan-African institution that promotes Africa’s arts, history, and culture through scholarly inquiry. It provides a platform for academic research and discourse on African arts and culture, contributing to a deeper understanding and appreciation of the continent’s rich heritage.

The partnership will bridge the gap between culture and academia, providing a platform for nurturing talent and advancing sustainable cultural development by building a holistic National Dance and Music Archive.

The archive will contain digital and physical materials, showcasing the traditional and contemporary musical instruments and dance forms from all six geopolitical zones of Nigeria and as many ethnic expressions as possible.

The Artistic Director said the MOU is a strategic step toward global recognition of African culture. “This initiative will empower artists, researchers, people, and communities to connect with their heritage and contribute to a more nuanced and complete understanding of African identity,” she said.

Mrs Emi-Fowowe underscored the potential of the partnership to nurture artistic talent, facilitate exchange, and promote sustainable cultural development.

“As a people and research-driven partnership, we are particularly thrilled about the potential of this project to serve as a template for similar initiatives across the African continent. This initiative can inspire and motivate talents in the creative industry, merge traditional and artistic innovation, and showcase Africa’s rich cultural heritage to a global audience,” she said.

READ ALSO: ‘Why National Troupe is melding dances with technology’