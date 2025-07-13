National Troupe adds colour to World Expo

THE National Troupe of Nigeria added colour to the 2025 World Expo held last month in Osaka, Japan, with commendation trailing its captivating performance.

Taken to Japan by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to showcase Nigeria’s culture alongside its economic potential at the global event, the Troupe didn’t disappoint.

It wowed the audience on June 25 with a rich fusion of traditional dance, folklore music, and theatrical storytelling, drawing applause from dignitaries, delegates, and cultural enthusiasts.

The Vice Commissioner General of the 2025 World Expo, Mr. Uragami Kenichiro, acknowledged the Troupe’s outstanding performance, adding that cultural showcases foster international understanding and cooperation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: VP Shettima warns ‘detractors’: Stop fabricating conflict between me and Tinubu

“We felt as if you’ve taken us on a tour of your country with your performance,” he said, emphasizing the Troupe’s role in promoting cross-cultural understanding and showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture and heritage.

In a testament to its commitment to preserving and promoting Nigeria’s cultural identity, the National Troupe has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African International Documentary Festival Foundation (AFIDFF).

The agreement, signed by AFIDFF Director General Ms Malame Mangsha and Artistic Director of the National Troupe, Hajja Kaltume Bulama Gana, focuses on cultural documentation, heritage preservation, and the collaborative production of the Troupe’s programs.