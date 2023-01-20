National Tourism Transport summit rolls out programme for 2023 edition

The National Tourism Transportation Summit and Expo has rolled out plans to make the 2023 edition a worthwhile event.

The industry flagship event, which is at its sixth edition, has continued to stimulate industry stakeholders, to not only key into the value chain of the event’s content but has also created a platform to activate Business-2-Business meeting while sharing viable information to cement good business understanding among industry players.

According to an event manual made available to TravelpulseandMICE by the organizer of the event; International Tourism Practitioners of Nigeria, there are preparations to gather industry players under one roof for two days (April 3 and 4, 2023) where different features that will promote the tourism and transportation industry will be looked into for a seamless collaboration and promotion of a mutual trade bid.

The event, which is an annual one and approved by the government, with the strong involvement of public and private bodies, also has a massive participation of African countries, stakeholders from several relevant organisations, corporate and government bodies involving government ministries, agencies, associations, trade missions, hospital, transportation, travels and most importantly, key players covering business/trade communities.

Already, preparations are in top gear to give participants the best of this year’s event, as the Expo is slated to host guests at the Abuja International Conference Centre at the Federal Capital Territory for a three-day broad spectrum of discussion on viable ways to explore new areas of interest that will bring business development and benefit to industry players.

The sixth edition, which will feature different paper presentation and discussion session, and has the theme ‘AFCFTA: Exploring Intra-African Trade Tourism and Transportation Opportunities and Mitigating the Barriers to Collaboration,’ is expected to host over 1,200 participants, engaging in conversations on pressing issues in the tourism and transportation business and proffering solution to boost future engagements.

As part of activities ushering the 2023 NTTS, there will be a health and fitness exercise to create awareness tagged Abuja City Walk on Sunday, April 1, 2023.

However, the summit/expo as well as the B2B & G2B session, which will feature meetings and business incentives, will be on April 3 and 4, while the awards & gala night comes on April 4 and on April 5, 2023, participant would be taken on an experiential City Tour of Abuja.

WhenTravelpulseandMICE inquired on the readiness and innovative features put in place to take not only the industry to the next level but also to give stakeholders a sense of belongings in meeting global trend, The Convener and President of ITPN, Chief AbiodunOdusanwo said all hands are on deck to make the best of the 2023 NTTS.

According to Odusanwo “The expo is a platform where different business owners and corporate organisation in the tourim and transportation value chain get their brand in front of thousands of key players and make meaningful connections through the B2B sessions, an innovative session that will take their business bid beyond Africa.





“We are taking a step further this year to widen the scope of the theme of the expo which focuses on the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AFCFTA) and as you know the free trade zone is a large area which have to do with the continent Africa and this gives us a large area to focus on.

“In this regards, we are not just looking at a small portion to crumble on but a wide range of opportunities to explore to boost tourism business in larger scale.

“ So explore this to the fullest, we are not only looking at tourism value chain alone but also going further to include trade and commerce industry which play a big role in the free zone coinage and with that we are focusing greatly on full scale collaboration.”