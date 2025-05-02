National Summit: NPSG inaugurates Gbenga Daniel, Tambuwal, Awolowo Dosumu, Maku, others as coordinating committee members

• As Anyaoku calls for more functional constitution, says present constitution fundamentally flawed

• Summit’s mission urgent for country’s future stability —Tambuwal

• Nigeria must commit to reforms that deepen democracy —Gbenga Daniel

• We must adopt a true federal constitution, 1999 constitution, a challenge —Awolowo-Dosunmu

In a historic move to address Nigeria’s constitutional defects, former governors, Chief Gbenga Daniel (Ogun State), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto State), former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku; publisher, African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, publishers of the Tribune titles, Ambassador (Dr) Tokunbo Awolowo Dosumu, and other eminent Nigerians, were, on Thursday, in Lagos, inaugurated as members of the Convening/Coordinating Committee of The National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy.

The proposed national summit, initiated by The Patriots in collaboration with the Nigerian Political Summit Group (NPSG), and scheduled for May 28 and 29, according to the organisers, is aimed at facilitating broad national consensus on the most suitable and inclusive governance system for Nigeria.

The event, chaired by a former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, marked the formal commencement of preparations for the National Summit on the Future of Nigeria’s Constitutional Democracy.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Anyaoku, who remains a towering figure in national and global diplomacy at the age of 92, set the tone for what many see as a crucial national dialogue. He declared that Nigeria’s current constitutional arrangement, anchored on the 1999 Constitution (as amended), remains fundamentally flawed and ill-suited for a pluralistic society like Nigeria.

“We believe we can use this summit to achieve the making of a constitution that will serve this pluralistic country better. The 1999 Constitution, however amended, cannot serve Nigeria well,” Anyaoku said.

He argued passionately for the return to a truly federal constitution reminiscent of Nigeria’s early independence years (1960–1966), a period he recalled as one of more effective governance, regional progress, and national cohesion. That federal system, he noted, allowed Nigeria to flourish before the advent of military rule.

“The widespread insecurity, economic underperformance, mass youth unemployment and declining international standing can only be remedied by a constitution that reflects the country’s diversity. Such a document must imbue citizens with a strong sense of belonging and patriotism,” he added.

He, therefore, charged the newly-inaugurated committee with the task of coordinating a national summit that will examine, review, and ultimately propose a new constitutional order. Its core areas of focus include electoral reforms, devolution of power, judicial independence, civic education and inclusive democratic participation.

Several notable figures at the event lent their voices to the initiative, underscoring its national importance. Former governor of Sokoto State and ex-Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Tambuwal, praised the courage and patriotism behind the initiative. He pledged full commitment to the committee’s mission, emphasising its urgency for the country’s future stability.

Senator Daniel, also a former governor, highlighted the committee’s mandate to thoroughly re-examine the 1999 constitution. According to him, Nigeria must commit to reforms that would deepen democracy, ensure judicial independence, and promote accountability.

Publisher of the African Newspapers of Nigeria (ANN) Plc, Dr. Awolowo Dosunmu, pointed out that constitutional structures remain key to the country’s growth, since they enabled the success of visionary regional leaders in the past.

While commending the organisation, especially its Chairman, Chief Anyaoku, for coming up with the initiative at these trying times of the country’s history, Ambassador Awolowo Dosunmu believed a new framework that could similarly empower future generations of Nigerians has become imperative.

Speaking further, she stated: “I probably inherited my passion for a federal constitution from a man who advocated for it all his life, my father [Chief Obafemi Awolowo]. I will do everything within my power to see this through.

“I come to this assignment from the angle that, fundamental to the issues and challenges of Nigeria, is the constitution. I also come to this assignment from the angle of advocacy for a federal constitution.

“It is also instructive that this meeting is taking place around the famous place where Chief Rotimi Williams held sway all his life. He was a member of that crack team that did wonders in the Western Region many years ago. They were able to do what they did only because they were steadfast as leaders.

“I, therefore, urge us all to draw our inspiration from the memories of those golden years and be determined that we can go back and achieve even more than they did.”

While expressing her delight for being made a member of the committee, Ambassador Awolowo Dosunmu assured of her commitment to give the task, which she has “been so much passionate about for a very long time,” her best shot.

“I’m passionate about this because I inherited that from a man who advocated for federal constitution for Nigeria all his life, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. It was a passion for him, and I probably inherited that, and I pledge that I will do everything in my power to assist this committee to contribute to the success of the whole exercise,” she added.

Dr. Kayode Fayemi, former governor of Ekiti State, provided a deeply analytical perspective on the journey towards constitutional reform. He traced the advocacy for a people-driven constitution back to 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic rule, asserting that good governance alone would not solve Nigeria’s problems without first fixing its structural framework.

“After 25 years of democratic experimentation, we must accept that competent individuals alone in public office have not delivered the Nigeria we dreamed of. An enduring democracy requires a structure that is supported by a living, responsive constitution,” Fayemi stated.

He further emphasised that if Nigeria is to address fundamental issues such as minority rights, state capture, economic growth and accountability, it must undertake “roots and branch transformation” of the Nigerian state.

Also, former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, used the platform to stress the importance of including women and youths in shaping the new constitution.

“We cannot talk about the future of the Nigerian state without factoring in the critical roles played by women and youths. We don’t have another country; we must work together to ensure a fair and inclusive constitution,” she said.

Similarly, Josephine Anenih, also a former Minister of Women Affairs, called for a justiciable and enforceable constitution. She decried the ineffectiveness of Nigeria’s current constitutional promises, which she said are not backed by enforceable laws.

“A constitution should not only inspire, but work. It must entrench the rule of law and good governance for every Nigerian,” she stated.

Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information, warned that Nigeria’s problems stem largely from its overly centralised structure, a legacy of military rule.

“The military imposed a constitution that mirrored their centralised command system. That model cannot work in a diverse country like Nigeria. What we need is a structure that mobilises talents from the bottom up, encourages fair elections and shares resources equitably,” Maku said.

He emphasised that the country’s turbulent history, from the civil war to current security challenges, underscored the need for a restructured federation supported by a genuine constitutional framework.

The committee’s inauguration also saw poignant moments of gratitude and reflection. Many of the speakers took time to commend Chief Anyaoku’s lifelong dedication to Nigeria’s development. They also praised his enduring strength and leadership at 92, with several offering prayers for his continued health and guidance.

In her vote of thanks delivered virtually, Barbara James, Secretary of the Organising Committee, expressed deep appreciation to all members for accepting the national call. She reaffirmed the committee’s resolve to deliver a people-centered constitutional proposal.