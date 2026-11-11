National Single Window receives N17bn in eight months from importers

The National Single Window (NSW) Committee on Tuesday revealed that in the last eight months, over 4,000 trade manifest and N17bn has been received from importers for National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), and other agencies on the NSW platform.

Disclosing this in Lagos during a stakeholders engagement held ahead of the launch of the second phase of the National Single Window, the Director of the NSW Committee, Mr. Tola Fakolade also revealed that the NSW Committee and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are in the process of finalising conflicting issues over the HS-Code status of some products at the nations ports.

According to Fakolade: “The National Single Window is a global platform. The United Nations Center for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business, that is the body that tries to facilitate trade globally, together with World Trade Organization (WTO) and World Customs Organization (WCO) some.decades ago came up with the concept of a single window.

“Basically, what they realised is that as digitization was happening, a lot of countries have different agencies like we have today. And each agency was developing their own system. So, it was almost like a silo.

“So which means, you’d be going from one agency to the other. And you are submitting, in most cases, repositive documentation. The same document you submitted in one agency, you are submitting some of them in other agencies.

“So, the United Nations Center for Trade Facilitation and Electronic Business in collaboration with WCO and WTO came up with the concept of a single window, where documentation can be submitted centrally, thus simplifying the processes, eliminating duplication, and making trade facilitation easier. So that is the concept of the single window.

“In Nigeria, Mr. President inaugurated the National Single Window Project on April 16, 2024. So we have been on this project since then, working with all our partners that you see here on how do we ensure that we have a single window in Nigeria, very similar to a lot of other countries in the world, where we can have that central platform where the user, which are mainly importers or exporters can come, submit documentation for regulatory approval, and then you obtain your approval.

I think there’s a lot of clarity now since we’ve launched and everything seems to be okay. There were a lot of apprehensions earlier in the year before we launched the first phase.

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“There was a lot of confusion earlier because the payment happens on the single window platform. There was a lot of concerns.

“We are not taking the job of any agency. Agencies have their act and their mandates, and they’re going to use their act. We are not taking away their revenue.

“So, for phase one, we launched the first phase of this project on the 27th of March, 2026. it’s been a lot of learning. I think in the past three months, there were challenges, and we do acknowledge those challenges. And we listened, and we listened to the complaints and the complaints of our users, and I believe that we are in a very good spot in terms of a lot of those challenges have been addressed.

“Our focus has mainly focused on licensing and manifest. And we thank our Customs partner for working with us on the manifest side as well.

“In the last eight months, over 4,000 manifests have been submitted. N17bn Payments have been processed till date. And these are payments that go to, the coffers of NAFDAC, Quarantine and all the other agencies on the NSW platform.

“169,211 licenses, permits, and certificates have been processed through the NSW platform since the 27th of March, 2026.

“We have over 12,000 importers and agents that are registered on the NSW platform. We have 27 airlines on board, and these airlines, they’ve submitted over 4,000 air cargo manifests that have been transmitted through the single window. We have 20 shipping lines, and we are onboarding NPA and NIMASA before the end of the year.”

In the area of challenges, the NSW Committee Coordinator explained that, “One of the challenges that we faced when we actually launched is that we realised that sometimes, certain HS-Codes still have three or four agencies that are regulating it.

“We have started asking ourselves, what is the best practice? Is the best practice really for four agencies to be regulating certain products? I mean, almost every country has their form of Customs. They have their form of food and drug agency, which is NAFDAC. They have their form of SON. They have their form of Quarantine Services.

“We have started asking ourselves, what do the Acts of each of those agencies say?

“I really want to thank the Ministries and agencies involved. It was a lot of groundwork, and sometimes it’s good, because it helps to have really good debates.

“So, we have been able to streamline some. Its a continuous work in progress but there’s been a heavy lift, where we’ve simplified a lot of the number of agencies that are regulating certain projects, and that’s based on a lot of discussion, negotiations, and alignment. So I believe we are just a few weeks away from now imputing that in the system. Very soon, importers will have new HS code.

“As we’re going into Phase 2, my team always know that I always say, what are the lessons that were learned in Phase 1?

“These are some of the lessons that we’ve learned that we want to incorporate into our Phase 2 work. The first one is change management. What do I mean by change management? Getting people used to a new platform that has new processes across the country, even though we did a lot before then, but we realised that we could do more. Because a lot of the challenges that we had when we launched were based on knowledge gaps. So we’ll continue to work with our stakeholders to ensure that we continue to support them.

“Secondly, we will be focusing on more training. I believe training is starting in a couple of weeks. And we will continue to train. We will have a wider network of training centers to ensure that more people get trained.

“And we’ll also improve our coverage of support centers. We only have one physical support center today in Apapa. We hope to establish a bit more of those outside Lagos so that people can receive support even if you are not in Lagos.”