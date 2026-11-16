The Convener of the Alternative Movement, Otunba Segun Showunmi , has urged the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, to establish clear boundaries for political conduct and ensure that politicians and their supporters whose actions threaten national security are held accountable.

Showunmi, in an open letter addressed to Ribadu, obtained by Tribune Online on Monday, warned against the growing toxicity of political engagement, reckless public statements and provocative behaviour by politicians and other influential individuals.

He said such conduct could further endanger Nigeria’s fragile security environment, while expressing concern that political competition, personal ambition and partisan disagreements were increasingly being allowed to create additional threats to national stability at a time when the country was grappling with multiple security challenges.

Showunmi in the open letter titled, “Enough is enough!”, said there was a clear distinction between legitimate political engagement and actions capable of inciting violence, promoting ethnic or religious hostility and undermining public peace.

“The right to participate in democratic politics does not include the right to endanger the Republic. Political disagreements must never become a licence to incite violence, threaten citizens, encourage lawlessness or deliberately create conditions that could trigger communal tensions and wider instability,” he added.

He urged the NSA to work with relevant security and law-enforcement agencies to establish and publicly communicate clear standards for political communication, particularly as the country approaches an increasingly competitive political period.

Showunmi called for the impartial application of the law, insisting that serving and former public office holders, party leaders, political financiers, campaign spokespersons, social media influencers and ordinary supporters should all be held accountable where credible evidence of criminal incitement, threats, intimidation or other unlawful conduct exists.

He also advocated a coordinated rapid-response mechanism to document incidents of political misinformation and incitement, verify information, correct false narratives and ensure that deliberately fabricated information capable of provoking violence is investigated in accordance with the law.

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The former Ogun State governorship aspirant further urged political parties and their leadership structures to take responsibility for the conduct of individuals operating under their platforms, calling on party leaders to discourage inflammatory statements and other actions capable of threatening public order.

He said security agencies should not wait until provocative statements and organised intimidation degenerate into violence before intervening, stressing the need for timely, proportionate and lawful action against credible threats to public safety.

“Prevention is always better than crisis management,” he stated.

He added that accountability must not depend on an individual’s political position, financial influence, personal relationships or proximity to government.

However, Showunmi clarified that his appeal was not intended to encourage the suppression of opposition, criticism or legitimate political expression, noting that dissent, protest and competing political opinions remained essential ingredients of democracy.

He maintained that government must distinguish between legitimate political expression and conduct that crosses the threshold into criminality, using established legal standards, credible evidence, due process and respect for fundamental human rights.

He said further that, “the security of Nigeria is not a partisan project. It is a collective national responsibility,” while warning that political actors must recognise that their words, actions and influence carry consequences for national peace and stability.

Showunmi urged Ribadu to send an unequivocal message that no individual enjoys immunity from the law on account of political relevance or status, declaring that “Nigeria must come first, and nobody’s political ambition is worth the peace, stability and security of our country.”