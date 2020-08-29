National Security: CAS inspects facilities at 107 Air Maritime group Benin

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, has commended the personnel of the 107 Air Maritime Group Benin, Edo State for their contributions in the efforts of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to ensure a secured Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola.

It stated Abubakar made the commendation on Saturday while on an operational visit to the 107 Air Maritime Group to inspect facilities and infrastructure preparatory to the deployment of special mission aircraft to Benin as part of the Federal Government’s Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure aimed at comprehensively tackling insecurity in Nigeria’s territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), up to the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the statement, the CAS also reiterated that the NAF, working in synergy with sister Services and other security agencies, would continue to work round the clock so that Nigerians in every part of the country would be able to pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.

It further added that the CAS, who was accompanied by Branch Chiefs, Directors and other senior officers from the NAF Headquarters, was received on arrival in Benin by the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philips

According to the statement, the Commander, Air Commodore Enebong Effiom briefed the CAS on the activities of the 107 AMG before proceeding to inspect the Aircraft Hangar and Taxiway, proposed site for Aircraft Shelters, Bulk Fuel Installation facility as well as existing office and residential accommodations both within and outside the NAF Base, including the ongoing construction of a 30 x one-bedroom accommodation for airmen.

It pointed out that Air Marshal Abubakar expressed satisfaction with the contributions of the 107 AMG in the NAF’s efforts towards ensuring that Nigeria is secured.

It added that the CAS noted that the ATR-42 aircraft, which operates from Benin, had been flying combat support missions all over the Country, including Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger States, amongst others.

“As I speak to you now, the ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 930, is currently conducting missions in the North East of the Country. So clearly your Unit is contributing significantly to what we are doing to ensure that our country is secured and our people can pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear,” the CAS added.

Air Marshal Abubakar further revealed that the purpose of his visit was to assess facilities and infrastructure for the imminent deployment of additional air assets to Benin by the Federal Government.

According to him, “We are here to look at the infrastructure available and also identify gaps.

“The Hangar facility is adequate. However, there will be a need for aircraft shelters and some Ground Support Equipment in order to make the deployment possible.”

He further noted that many additional pilots, engineers and technicians, who, he said, had already been nominated for conversion training on the new aircraft, as well as force protection elements, comprising NAF Special Forces personnel, would also be deployed to Benin.

He observed that additional office and residential accommodation would therefore be required.

Air Marshal Abubakar again commended the AOC TAC as well as the Commander and all personnel of the 107 AMG for ensuring that the ATR-42 aircraft remains serviceable to continue contributing its quota to the NAF’s operations all over the country.

He urged them to be prepared to provide the same kind of support to the special mission aircraft when it arrives, noting that the aircraft would undoubtedly add value to the security arrangements in Nigeria’s Maritime environment.

The statement added that before departing Benin, the CAS held a closed-door interactive session with the officers, airmen and airwomen where he entertained questions and also received feedback as well as suggestions from them on how to move the Service forward for more effective and efficient service delivery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…CAS inspects facilities

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…CAS inspects facilities CAS inspects facilities

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…CAS inspects facilities CAS inspects facilities