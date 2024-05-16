A hematologist, Professor Fola Esan has decried Nigeria’s policy on non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Esan, a professor of hematology at the Afe Babalola University Specialist Hospital in Ado Ekiti, spoke at the opening of a 3-day training workshop on “Recent Advances and Innovations in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease” at the Institute for Advanced Medical Research and Training (IMRAT) at the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan.

He declared that Nigeria’s policy on NCDs should be redone, mentioning sickle cell disease first before other conditions like cancer, hypertension and diabetes since one in four Nigerians carry the gene for sickle cell disease (SCD).

“They say NCDs like diabetes, cancer, hypertension and recently kidney disease because renal transplantation is coming up. But one in four Nigerians carry the gene for sickle cell disease. It is so common, and so it ought to be mentioned.

“Nigeria is not doing enough on SCD. For example, they are putting up six cancer research centres that will have all the latest equipments in the world sited in each of the geopolitical zones, but name one sickle cell centre that the Federal Government has supported?”

Professor Esan said there was also the need to develop medicines for sickle cell anemia in Nigeria because the initial ones worked on were not carried to their logical extent of being fully tested but are only used as supplements and not as real drugs.

He declared that the need for increased counseling from all health workers having things to do with sickle cell disease on individuals knowing their genotype.

“Sickle cell disease is a genetic disease, what we need is to prevent an individual that with AS genotype marrying another with an AS genotype. Churches try to do that, they preach that intending couples bring a genotype certificate, and then it is too late.

“If we must screen, it should be either at the time of birth or at rudimentary levels like when entering into secondary school when they are able to understand.”

Provost College of Medicine, Professor Yinka Omigbodun, in a comment, said misinformation on sickle cell is perpetrated in the guise of religion in Nigeria, even as she urged increased multidisciplinary research on sickle cell disease and management.

Earlier, IMRAT’s Director, Professor Ikeoluwapo Ajayi said the training was to provide information and to draw attention of health professionals to the burden of sickle cell disease.

“Sickle cell disease is a very important disease of public health importance and Nigeria is a hub of the disease. So we deemed it fit to call health professionals and all those who are doing work related to sickle cell disease to the training,” she said.

