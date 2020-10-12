National Peace Committee commends Ondo electorate, INEC

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has applauded the electorate in Ondo State for what it called their conduct and display of patriotism during the weekend election.

The NPC led by former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), had before the election committed the candidates to a peace accord.

General Abubakar in the statement he personally signed thanked the people of Ondo State for shunning violence despite the climate of fear and apprehension that preceded the election.

“On behalf of the Members of the National Peace Committee (NPC), I wish to congratulate the people of Ondo State for the way and manner they conducted themselves throughout the period of the governorship election, leading up to the announcement of the election results.

“Through the expression of your exemplary sacrifice, decorum, and courage, you played your part in deepening the culture of peaceful elections in Nigeria. You have once again shown Nigerians that your votes count irrespective of the earlier fears, uncertainty, tensions and anxiety that preceded the election. Nigerians appreciate your conduct and display of patriotism, which is worthy of emulation.”

The NPC chairman equally commended the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission as he noted that the transparent conduct of both the Edo and Ondo elections has helped to inspire confidence in the electoral process.

“No doubt that has been achieved, and for this the country is grateful. The National Peace Committee’s profound appreciation goes also to the Inspector General of Police, the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee for Election and Security, other security Agencies, Development Partners, and Civil Society Groups for their tireless efforts which culminated in its contribution to the success of the Governorship election in Ondo State. With great optimism, we pray that the election will yield bountiful fruits of peace in Ondo State.”

The statement also congratulated the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede and the candidate of the Zenith Labour Party, Agboola Alfred Ajayi.

“The NPC further thanked the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Frederick Obateru Akinruntan, Okoro Ajiga 1; the Deji of Akure, His Royal Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi and other traditional rulers who collaboratively deployed their moral authority in the appeal for peace and tranquillity in Ondo State.

“Finally, I wish to convey our congratulatory message to all the contestants, and particularly to Mr Eyitayo Olayinka Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party; Mr Agboola Alfred Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party, and to the Winner, Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu. We thank you for accepting the invitation of the National Peace Committee, and for signing the Peace Accord.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE