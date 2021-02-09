National Open University inaugurates study centre in Anambra community

The National Open University Of Nigeria (NOUN), on Monday, inaugurated a study centre at Isulo community, in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Tribune Online gathered that the study centre was built by Isulo Development Union and handed over to the National Open University of Nigeria, and is part of the N20 million community project initiatives of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

This is the second study centre of the university in Anambra State after its first branch at Abagana.

Commissioning the facilities, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Professor Uduma Orji-Uduma, thanked Isulo community for its vision, efforts and commitments in the establishment of the study centre, noting that it will go a long way to offer many job opportunities to indigenes of the town.

Professor Adamu revealed that the university has over 100 study centres and about 5,000 students in Nigeria, stressing that the establishment of the university is part of laying a foundation for the future generations while it offers unique opportunities for people.

The traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Felix Maduka, in his speech noted that the study centre is a significant development in the community, urging youths to grab and maximize the opportunity by enrolling into it.

In a welcome address, the President-General of Isulo Development Union, Sir Sam Oguagbaka, said that the coming of the university to Isulo will change the landscape and development trajectory of the community for good.

He implored the state and the Federal Government to reciprocate their gesture by increasing infrastructural presence in the community.

The member representing Orumba South at the State House of Assembly, Engineer Emma Nwafor, his Orumba North counterpart and the House Majority Leader, Honourable Emeka Aforka, and Caretaker Committee Chairman Orumba South Council Area, Mr Cyprain Okereke, stated that it will transform and stimulate intellectual and economic development of Orumba South and it environs.

On his part, a former Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Professor Godwin Onu and chairman of Nzukoha Orumba, a non-governmental organisation committed to the development of Orumba, thanked the Federal Government for considering it worthy to have a branch of the National Open University of Nigeria in Isulo.

