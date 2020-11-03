The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Tuesday, said it plans to acquire a total of 900,000 meters worth N93billion under the Federal Government’s National Mass Metering Programme.

It said this would be sufficient to cover the metering gaps and enough for replacement of defective ones.

The Managing Director (MD), AEDC, Ernest Mupwaya made the disclosure at the flag-off of the national mass metering programme in Abuja.

He said between November 2020 to December 2021, the company plans to install over 101,000 meters worth N6billion, at zero cost to customers.

Mupwaya stated that the remaining parts would be installed 18 months after, through a comprehensive roll-out programme.

“Between now and December 2021 AEDC has planned to install over 101,000 meters at a cost of N6billion without charging customers.

“The rest of the meters will be installed 18 months after, through a comprehensive roll-out programme that will result in simultaneous installations in all three states of Niger, Kogi and Nassarawa in addition to FCT,” he said.

He stressed that the metering of electricity customers is important has it has a positive impact on the electricity supply industry as well as the economy.

“Firstly, massive metering will create jobs through installation and inspections of meters after installations.

“Secondly, other jobs will be created in meter manufacturing, logistics and supply chains associated with making meters available in Nigeria.

“Thirdly, massive metering will improve the transparency in electricity transaction which will result in increased revenues that can be channelled into service improvement.

“Improved Services will support improved economic activities that will impact both informal and formal sectors. This will lead to electricity industry transformation along with numerous spillover effect to the economy”, he explained.

To this end, he urged electricity customers to accept to be metered and desist from tampering with their meters.

He warned that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has put in place penalties for meter bypassing and energy theft.

“The regulator NERC has put in place punitive penalties for those caught bypassing the meter to the extent that the fines override the perceived benefit apart from damaging the good working relationship with the discos.

“On this note, I wish to appeal to customers to accept the meters and resist any attempt by unscrupulous people who may approach them, with an offer to compromise the meters,” he stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…