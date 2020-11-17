National Livestock Transformation Plan: Delegation arrives Minna to study ongoing livestock, fisheries at Bobi Grazing Reserve, others

A five-man delegatoin from Borno State recently arrived Minna, Niger State capital to undertake a study of the ongoing Livestock and Fisheries Transformation Programme of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello-led administration in the state.

The team, led by Borno State Commissioner of Animal and Fisheries Resources, Comrade Juliana Bitrus was received by the Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Ahmed Ibrahim Metane, alongside the State Commissioner of Livestock and Fisheries, Hon. Haruna Nuhu Dukku and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Wasa Jonathan.

Dukku, who conducted the team round sections of the famous Bobi Grazing Reserve, located at Mashegu and Mariga Local Government Areas of the State, reiterated Governor Abubakar Sani Bello- led administration,to making Niger State, Nigeria’s Livestock hub.

He told the visiting team that the Bobi Grazing Reserve among others, have been receiving desired attention from government with robust partnership with development partners, stressing that the state was among the two states to serve as Pilot in the implementation of National Livestock Transformation Plan with technical support from Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations.

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Dr. Wasa Jonathan hilighted on the Central Bank of Nigeria’sDiary Backward Integration Programme, currently ongoing at Bobi Grazing Reserve, pointing out that there were Six Companies who have been allotted parcels of Land for the projects with the mandate of upgrading the Local Livestock.

Earlier, the team Leader, Hon. Juliana Bitrus opined that the decision to visit the State, with the view of understanding the giant strides in Livestock and Fisheries sector was informed by recommendation of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development

The delegation visited Livestock Improvement and Breeding Centre and Fish Hatchery at Tafwai Dam, in Chanchaga Local Government Area of the State.

Other places visited by the team include sectioms of the Bobi Grazing Reserve, including the Niger State’s Hectares of assorted pasture surrounding the rehabilitated Lifari Dam, Dairy Development Centre, managed by Friesland Campina, WAMCO Nigeria : Production and Processing sites, Nomadic Schools, Police Outpost, among others.

Meanwhile some members of the delegation to Bobi Grazing Reserve include Niger State Commissioner of Budget and Planning,Hon. Mamman Musa, in conjunction with the Permanent Secretary of the ministry,Hajiya Ramatu Umar and other Directors of the ministry.

