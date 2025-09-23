National Library: Oluremi Tinubu’s birthday donation hits N20bn despite Obi’s criticism

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has announced that the “Oluremi @65Education Fund” has raised an impressive ₦20,456,188,924.93 to support the completion of the National Library Headquarters in Abuja.

The announcement was made following her 65th birthday on September 21, 2025, when she urged well-wishers to forgo traditional gifts and contribute to this significant national cause.

The fund, coordinated by the Federal Ministry of Education and managed through Zenith Bank, has brought the long-delayed National Library project closer to fruition.

The initiative reflects a strong commitment to advancing education and national development.

Senator Tinubu expressed her heartfelt gratitude to all contributors, acknowledging the generosity of Nigerians who have supported this transformative effort.

This comes on heels of Labour Party national leader Peter Obi’s criticism, describing the gesture as “misplaced priority”.

Obi, in a statement on Sunday, joined Nigerians in wishing the First Lady well on her new age, praying for her continued health and happiness.

However, he expressed shock at her call for well-wishers to donate toward the completion of the National Library in Abuja instead of spending money on cakes or newspaper adverts.

“I join millions of Nigerians in wishing Her Excellency, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, a happy birthday. May God Almighty, who has been with her all these years, grant her many more healthy, fruitful, and happy years.

“However, I was struck by irony reading her request: that instead of cakes or newspaper adverts, well-wishers should donate toward completing the National Library in Abuja. On the surface, it is noble and selfless. But beneath it lies an indictment of our nation,” Obi said.