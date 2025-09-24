National Library: ‘It is Peter Obi that is finished, not Nigeria’ — Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide, has criticised the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, over his “we’re finished” remark in response to a donation request by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu from her well-wishers.

Tribune Online reports that the First Lady, who celebrated her 65th birthday on Sunday, urged Nigerians and other well-wishers to donate to the National Library in celebration of her birthday.

Omokri, who has been critical of Obi’s constant criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, said the former Anambra State governor should be ashamed of himself for such a remark.

“Peter Obi should be ashamed of himself for using a sincere and patriotic birthday wish of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, that instead of gifts to her, contributions should be made by her friends and well-wishers towards completing the National Library, Abuja.”

Continuing, Omokri described the remarks as “a special type of low life to behave in the manner that Obi has,” accusing him of “sharing money to potential voters” during his time as Anambra governor.

“‎Mr. Obi said Nigeria “is finished” because of this call by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. According to him, only public funds should be used to build the National Library. That exposes the ignorance and desperation to be President that Mr. Obi is guilty of.

“Peter Obi should allow me to cure his ignorance by educating him that it is the practice worldwide for public-spirited individuals to get involved in building national libraries and other citadels for public use. This makes such vital institutions less controllable by governments, thereby maintaining their status as public institutions.

“‎For example, private individuals have built more public libraries in the United States than the Federal Government. A notable philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie, through the Carnegie Corporation, built 2,509 libraries worldwide, 1689 of which were built in the United States,” he explained.

According to Omokri, Peter Obi failed to research and comprehend facts, describing him as a man who needs to open a stall in the market.

“That Peter Obi does not know of this is further proof of my assertion that he is best suited to opening and running a market stall in Onitsha Market rather than being a leader at all”, he added

He further described Obi as someone who claimed to be a leader, but all he did was increase poverty and neglect education in Anambra.

“No wonder that under Peter Obi, poverty increased in Anambra. Because the man is a trader, not a leader.

“‎Please fact-check me: The poverty rate in Anambra was 41.4% in 2003, before Obi took office, and rose to 53.7% by 2009, during his governorship, a 29.7% increase.

‎”You can’t really blame him. He is a trader, not a leader, which is why he spent eight years as Anambra Governor without building a single nursery, primary, or secondary school and university,” Omokri quipped.

