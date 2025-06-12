National honours: Presidency apologises for listing ‘living’ Fasoranti, Madunagu under posthumous category

The Presidency has effected correction to the earlier error on the list of pro-democracy activists and national figures to be honoured for their significant contributions to the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria as announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly.



Specifically under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included.



While expressing regrets over the error, Special Adviser to the President, Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday said both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous award category.

The statement read: “During his Democracy Day address at the joint session of the National Assembly earlier today, President Bola Tinubu announced a list of pro-democracy activists and national figures to be honoured for their significant contributions to the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria.



“Under the Posthumous Award category, the names of Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Afenifere leader, and Dr. Edwin Madunagu were incorrectly included.



“Both distinguished individuals are very much alive and, therefore, should not have appeared in the posthumous category.



“We sincerely regret this oversight. We shall make the necessary corrections across all State House digital platforms.



“We appreciate your understanding,” Onanuga stated.

