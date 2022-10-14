National honours: Majority of recipients should be in prison ―​​ Galadima

Prominent politician, now a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) Alhaji Buba Galadima, has flayed the federal government on the choices of beneficiaries of the recent national awards, held in Abuja, describing the process as a ‘reward for the boys’.

Speaking on Morning Show on Arise News Channel, on Friday, Galadima argued that rather than being bestowed with awards, 440 of the recent recipients should have been put behind bars, answering questions bordering on corruption and other wrongful acts.

The politician also berated President Muhammadu Buhari for doing exactly what he had criticised his predecessors, former Presidents Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar Adua and former president Goodluck Jonathan, for, in the past.

While faulting the criteria for the Awards choices, the politician stated that he would prefer to see those who retired from public service, and individuals, who had truly carved a niche for themselves in their professional careers, being given such awards.

“For me, I think 440 out of the 447 beneficiaries of the honours should be behind bar, if I had my way. It is simply a reward for the boys. This is what the President has criticised his predecessors, former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Yar Adua and Goodluck Jonathan for.

“What honour are we talking about here? Left for me, I would have loved to see retired public service servants, who have honourably discharged themselves, getting the honours. I would like to see a recharge card seller, who was able to make his business a multi-billion naira investment, honoured,” he added.

Galadima said he was never bothered that the president, his former ally, left him out of the ‘national honour list’.

“I’m never interested in titles, even if I had my way, and if not for the fact that the name ‘Galadima’ is on my educational certificates, I would have dropped it since it is a title,” he added.

The politician also expressed optimism that his party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Rabiu Kwakwanso, would emerge tops at the next year’s presidential election, based on his track records and his ‘unblemished career’ as a public servant.