National grid peaks at 5,420MWs, surpasses previous by 42.50MWs

The National grid has recorded a new peak of 5,420.3MWs, which is the highest ever recorded in the power sector.

This is coming 17 days after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced the highest peak of 5,377MWs, recorded on the 1st of August, 2020.

The new figure surpasses the previously recorded highest peak by 42.50MWs and at a frequency of 50.10Hz.

TCN in a statement issued in Abuja, on Thursday, and signed by the General Manager(GM) Public Affairs, Ndidi Mba said the new figure was recorded on 18th of August.

The statement partly read: “The Nigerian Power industry has achieved yet another improved all-time national peak of 5,420.30MW, which was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15 pm, August 18th, 2020.

“This is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on the 1st of August, 2020, by 42.50MW.”

Also, it noted that the improvements could be attributed to the Government’s commitment to growing the sector.

It said: “The gradual but steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Mohammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.”

The Company also reiterated its commitment to further stabilize, rehabilitate and expand the grid, urging; “Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.”

