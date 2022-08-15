National grid of darkness

Editorial
By
National grid LASTMA’s excesses, Professor Akin Mabogunje Adieu, Professor Akin Mabogunje JAMB’s FG’s car gifts A sterling record, As debt servicing exceeds revenue, NSCDC’s alert The attack on the Brigade Tobi Amusan’s world record Payment of pensions Nigeria’s N4.2trn loss, The attack on Akwa, prison Still on voter, Fuel crisis again!, vote buying Nigeria’s basketball ban, States and UBEC’s unutilised, The collapsing Lagos, Worsening malaria scourge, Averting the ECOWAS/FAO, The Lagos okada ban WASSCE: Zamfara, Africa’s Maths champion Drug test for political, Beyond the deposition of Zamfara emirs, May Day That $50000 theft, NEF’s call for Buhari, Beyond the declaration, Rethinking the concept The vandalism of Abuja, Still on teenagers’ descent Political parties, E. A Adeboye, The invasion girls The rapid decline, Toxic fuel in circulation, Rivers and police trust, Police recruitment: PSC’s alarm on armed robbers, Gbajabiamila’s call for higher, Burkina Faso The huge cost, Yahaya Now that Twitter PHCN’s hidden N14.7bn, Why torment pensioners, corruption The Magodo infamy, As Eagles begin Road crashes: The loss of 14,773 Nigerians Year 2021 FG’s proposed higher taxes, MDAs Akinlabi The rise in cultism cases in schools, The Nembe oil spill, Customs mmiri Bandits’ takeover gas Unilorin Reps’ alarm on insecurity in FCT, Cyberbullying Maina: Banks’ complicity This climate of insecurity, Schools and delayed results, Customs’ move to impound private jets, Why state of emergency, FG’s bursary for education undergraduates, The call for border, Battling hard drugs, Still on Nigeria’s unending borrowing,killings rail travel Presidency’s condemnation of Yoruba, nurses NIMC debts El-Rufai’s lamentation, vaccination Where is Igboho associates, The obscene display, Nigeria’s Nairobi 2021 outing, Buhari’s concern over Jos killings, Nigerians and worsening conditions, status of Nigeria’s international airports, Tokyo and Nigeria, Surging Covid-19 and the absconding travellers, The stalled US arms , rise against killer herdsmen, Cholera again!, Officer Dairo’s gallantry, Secondary school students, The Zuma jail, Boko Haram’s killing spree, ACF’s alarm on youth, become engines of growth, Lawan’s economic doctrine, Two years of ninth, Two children , Twitter and Nigeria, Nigeria: Calming the storm, The planned population, Handling the security crisis , On contingent of youths, m, Nigeria as worst country, Ojo Pantami’s baggage, Yinka Odumakin Twitter Chibok girls, NEF’s verdict insecurity Ebonyi killings, The terrifying container crash, Kaduna’s frightening casualty, NAFDAC’s alarm on substandard, The crushed Onitsha, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala food policing service chiefs Escalating boundary clashes, The Executive Order on Covid-19 The one man, one gun proposal police Nigeria’s worsening position This NIN of stress, Museveni and hapless Ugandans transition herders Akeredolu Still on FG’s planned, the new electricity tariffA restructuring icon’s 50, Community policingChukwu at 70 lNIMC What’s the noise about, agenda sex party It’s Christmas 2020, The continuing victimization, Paolo Rossi, Maradona Olufon Lekki shooting, Labour Lessons from US election, rice clampdown border Balarabe Musa, #EndSARS shootings police The acrimonious VC selection, Buhari social media, The perennial menace, J.P. Clark, Ogbonnaya Lokoja tanker tragedy, Between Labour and FG, The killing of Sodje, Water Resources Bill, MDAs Edo/Ondo elections, The ordeal of Master Jamilu Aliyu, The attack on Borno governor, Indecorum at public hearings, The drama at NDDC, The case of Omolori, Probing NNPC, Oladipo Akinkugbe, Aso Rock shooting, woodberry, hushpuppi, Eagles’ AFCON qualifiers, CCT chairman’s shameful conduct, The Abuja drugged cookies vendor, BudgIT and corruption in the budget process

TO the extent that the state of power supply in Nigeria is a barometer for measuring the health of its overall physical infrastructure, it is fair to conclude that the country is in a sorry state. A recent media analysis of industry data gives a picture of the sordid situation. One thing that jumps out is the revelation that over the past 12 and a half years, the national power grid has suffered at least 222 partial or total collapses. The national power grid is a network of electricity transmission lines connecting generating stations to loads across the country.

The causes of these recurrent and seemingly interminable collapses have varied. According to the report, they range from “low water levels at the hydropower plants, low gas supply at the gas power plants, fire at the largest power generating station, load rejection,”to the “inability of the transmission companies to wheel electricity from generators to distributors.” Which begs the question: if the causes are well-known— and they all seem to be of a technical nature—what makes it so difficult to arrest them and restore sanity to electricity supply in the country? Why has the situation worsened despite all the ostensibly well-meaning efforts to bring it under control?

Over the years, the government has advanced various reasons, ranging from the remotely plausible to the completely absurd, from nefarious human agents to ophidian interlopers. At the same time, various administrations over the years have pumped huge sums of money into the sector. Since the inauguration of the Fourth Republic in 1999, an estimated N11 trillion has gone towards electricity supply in Nigeria. Yet, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB), within the same period, Nigerian households have been spending at least 14 billion dollars annually to fuel their generators. In the light of the foregoing, it is an understatement to say that waste, mismanagement and corruption are the bane of power generation and supply in the country.

But the problem is not invincible. For instance, while there may be no single solution to the crisis in the electricity sector, it is clear that the country can ill afford the current arrangement in which a single national grid distributes power across the country. It is inefficient, risky and susceptible to internal and external sabotage. There is no good reason why states should not be allowed to generate their own electricity. As it is with security (aka state police), so it ideally should be with power generation.

Yet, the problems of the power sector in the country are ultimately only partially about the cancer of centralisation. The truth of the matter is that such is the rot at the heart of every institution in the country that decentralisation is just a first step. It is not the perfect solution, but without it, the nation does not stand a chance of reversing the rot.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

You might also like
Editorial

10,000 Nigerian commercial sex workers in Burkina Faso!

Editorial

Nigeria at 58: Celebrating poverty

Editorial

Nigeria’s worsening piracy status

Editorial

Nigeria: Growing poverty

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More