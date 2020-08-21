National grid hits all-time peak at 5,420MWs

THE National grid has recorded a new peak of 5,420.3MWs, which is the highest ever recorded in the power sector. This is coming 17 days after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announced the highest peak of 5,377MWs, recorded on the 1st of August, 2020.

The new figure surpasses the previously recorded the highest peak by 42.50MWs and at a frequency of 50.10Hz. TCN in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday and signed by the General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mba, said the new figure was recorded on 18th of August.

The statement partly read: “The Nigerian Power industry has achieved yet another improved all-time national the peak of 5,420.30MW, which was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15 pm, August 8th, 2020.

“This is the highest ever recorded in the nation’s power sector to-date, surpassing the previous peak of 5,377.80MW recorded on the 1st of August, 2020, by 42.50MW.” Also, it noted that the improvements could be attributed to the government’s commitment to growing the sector.

It said:” The gradual but the steady improvement in electricity delivery in the nation’s the power sector is attributable to the keen interest of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in piloting programmes and projects geared towards growing the power sector as well as the the collective effort of all power sector players in the value chain.”

The company also reiterated its commitment to further stabilise, rehabilitate and expand the grid, urging; “Nigerians to lend their support by safeguarding electricity installations nationwide.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…

2.4 Million Households To Benefit From FG’s Stimulus Package — Presidential Aide

TO ensure food security for citizens, at least 2.4 million households will benefit from the Federal Government’s post-COVID-19 stimulus package, a presidential aide says. Dr Andrew Kwasari, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), to the President on Agriculture, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja. Kwasari spoke against the backdrop of projects anchored by the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Committee (NESC) to secure the economy against the effects of COVID-19…

SERAP Demands Withdrawal Of Broadcasting Code Seeking To Sanction Contents ‘Insulting’ Leader

THE Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, urging him to “urgently instruct the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to withdraw the apparently illegal broadcasting code and memo threatening to sanction any broadcast that denigrates, disrespects or insults the president, governors…